As I moved out of the wood line and crossed onto the back side of our farm, I noticed someone in the corner of the field leaning on a fencepost next to the cattle stalls, so I made my way over, thinking it might be my brother or a friend.
Figuring to inquire as to their luck on the day, I approached. As I drew nearer, I did not recognize the individual. Extending my hand, I said hello, waiting for a reply. None came. He gruffly barked, “What do you want?”
I didn’t let on as to who I was and simply mentioned I was headed to the road. I asked if he knew who owned this property? He stated that a friend owned it and threw in, “What’s it to you?”
My ensuing tone began to change from good-natured sportsman to irritated fifth-grade teacher, finally arriving at police officer who’s had enough of what my father would have referred to as “foolishness.”
I asked if he had permission to be on the property and he lied that he did indeed.
About this time, my phone rang and I pretended to speak to a Game Commission dispatcher. I informed the imaginary voice on the other end that I wanted to report a mistake kill and asked if they might have an officer swing by our farm to take a look. I closed with the mention that I would be standing at the corner of my property, next to the road, awaiting their arrival.
My new friend was none the wiser. The look was precious.
I excused myself, not wanting to aggravate the situation and headed to the road where his truck was parked. I made a note of the man’s description, the license plate number and vehicle description and texted it to a friend, explaining the situation, for my own safety. As I made my way to the house, I noticed the man exiting the field. This time, in a much more agreeable voice, he asked, “Are you turning me in for trespassing?” I couldn’t let it go and countered with, “I thought you had permission from the land owner?”
As he looked down at the ground it was obvious to us both that he did not. He asked if I was the landowner and I indicated that I was. He apologized and quantified with maybe my least favorite phrase in hunting, “Well … I’ve been hunting here for years, and it wasn’t posted.” As if that somehow made trespass more acceptable.
My wife and I have owned our place for a dozen years and few have asked our permission to hunt. Some we’ve allowed and some we’ve declined. Our property is, however, posted; not that it should have mattered.
I changed the course of our conversation and asked, “Do you own a swimming pool?” The look that registered on his face was quizzical. He bit, and stated, “Well, yes, I do own a pool.” I explained, “So how would you feel if you came home from work and I was out on the deck with the wife and kids, having a swim? Your pool’s probably not posted but I’m figuring you might have something to say about that. He began to smile and said, “I see what you mean.”
I started for the house when I heard him say, “Hey, would you mind if I hunt here next season?” Smiling, but without looking back I called out, “Absolutely not! But you have a good afternoon.” Before I got to the top of the rise, I heard his vehicle start up and drive off in the other direction.
Here are some suggestions that might help in securing some valuable permission, next hunting season:
- Purchasing a hunting license does not give permission to hunt on private property. If you want to hunt, ask permission from the landowner, preferably, well in advance.
- When asking permission from a land owner, it is almost always better to do so in person. Make sure to present a neat and clean appearance when making contact with the landowner. You only get one chance to make a first impression.
- No means no. Some landowners might tell you no, immediately, when you ask for permission. Some may vacillate. I have gone back years later and secured permission when others are no longer hunting the property. It is their land. Say thank you and respect their decision.
- If you receive permission to hunt, have permission cards with you and ask the landowner to sign, indicating that you are following the law by getting permission in writing, as required for Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania, for hunting on private land.
- If you ask for permission to hunt something other than deer, many landowners will grant permission. For example, a farmer might like to have folks hunt groundhogs because of the damage incurred by farm implements from woodchuck dens. They might allow squirrel hunting but might not give permission for deer hunting, right away, especially if they have others coming to hunt in deer season.
- Offer to do some work in exchange for permission. I once obtained permission for the best parcel of land I ever accessed by trimming an orchard for a doctor.
Lastly, it’s never a bad idea to say thanks with a card, box of candy, a Christmas wreath or a bottle of Christmas cheer.
