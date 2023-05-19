Greetings from my study. As I sit deep in thought, trying to figure out what all to share with you this week, I figure it’s time for another shotgun blast of information.
So many of you have begun to reach out with news, information, tidbits, FYIs, celebrations, attaboys, stories, remembrances and the occasional gripe. I might not always get it right but I promise, I am most certainly attempting to “get it.”
Here we go for May Odds and Ends.
- The Washington County Sport Show was held the weekend of April 15-16 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. This was the first time for the new fairgrounds location and Chet Krcil had many positive comments about the event. Although attendance was limited, as to be expected for the first year of the new venue, there were many items to celebrate. The trout pond looked to be a great success from the smiles on the faces of the kids I watched pulling fish from the indoor pond. The BB gun range drew youngsters interested in the shooting sports as well and seemed like a big hit. Quite a few onlookers were on hand to observe the antler measurement and the scorers were kept busy. A sporting dog show was held with several breeds put on display for those looking for their next pup or just appreciating what our canine buddies do in the field.
- This year’s George Block Scholarship was presented to Mason Kraeer, a Trinity High School senior who is both a conservation advocate and intends to pursue a degree in conservation biology and environmental science. Congratulations, Mason.
This is the sixth year for the scholarship given in honor of George and it was certainly nice meeting his daughter, Kathy Ward. One of the highlights of the day was sharing in the many George Block stories as touring his photo wall of fame with friends and family.
- A host of sportsmen’s clubs, shooting clubs, hunting organizations and outdoor enthusiasts were present, encouraging participation in all things outdoors. If you are looking for fun pursuits this summer and into the fall, these clubs are a great place to start. Give a shout and we’ll put you in touch with the right people to get started as they are too numerous to mention in the accompanying paragraphs.
- I got a chance to meet Dan Sitler and his crew of Pennsylvania Game Commission Wardens at the show. Good luck to Dan in his new position of supervising sergeant in our region. They are our “go to guys” if you have questions, problems or just need advice regarding the game laws and hunting. Don’t hesitate to call upon them and their expertise.
- The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual HTE (Hunter Trapper Educator) annual workshop and dinner was held at the Cannonsburg Sportsmans Club on May 2. Thanks to the club for hosting this event. A number of instructors were presented with 10- and 20-year service plaques, but special honors go to Doug Kerr of Greene County in honor of his 50th year of teaching hunter safety in addition to having served as a deputy game warden.
- Congratulations to the Canon-McMillan High School and Carmichaels Area High School Envirothon Teams on their first-place finishes at their respective county Envirothon competition. Mapletown Team #1 finished second and Carmichaels Team #2 finished third in the Greene County competition, while Avella High School took second place and California High School came in third in the Washington County competition. Good luck to both first-place squads as they advance to the state meet to be held May 23-24 in Mifflinburg.
- There is an Appleseed Project training June 17-18 to be held in Slippery Rock, if you are looking to advance your rifleman skill set. This is primarily a .22 caliber event but other calibers are permitted. Check out the Appleseed Project website for more details.
- The Harry Enstrom Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America conducted a stream and roadside cleanup along the South Fork of Ten Mile Creek near West Waynesburg on May 4. The small group of eight volunteers made a big impact in collecting several jumbo-sized bags of trash in addition to numerous auto and truck tires and other roadside debris.
- Many thanks to the legions of pocket knife and bandanna carrying surivalists who have responded to last week’s article. I have enjoyed reading all of your stories about your personal occasions in which one or the other “saved the day.” Keep on carrying. And to my new friend George: Don’t worry, it does not make you old if you carry these items, just prepared.
In closing, congratulations to Jim and his Dad on harvesting two turkeys in two shots in a matter of seconds. Jim killed his bird with his little .410 that Dad had brought home when Jim was two weeks old. Jim passed the gun off to Dad following a reload, and Dad took a second bird in the following moments. Sounds like the .410 article was spot on, judging by the success of my turkey hunting compatriots. Keep making memories guys. In the end, that’s all we have of this world.
