The Steelers allowed 201 rushing yards last weekend in a 19-13 win over the Titans. It marked the third time this season they’ve given up 200 or more rushing yards.
But unlike losses to the Vikings and Bengals, the previous two times they had given up 200 yards on the ground, this time around, the Titans continuing to run the ball played into the hands of the Steelers.
For example, the Titans got the ball back with around four minutes to play and tried to run their way into scoring position. It almost worked.
The difference is that the Titans weren’t running the ball with Dalvin Cook or Joe Mixon, the star running backs for the Vikings and Bengals, respectively.
With star running back Derrick Henry sidelined, the Titans were using D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard.
Here’s the thing: against teams that don’t have star running backs, the more opponents run the ball, the more it plays into the hands of the Steelers. It slows the game down. It prevents opponents from scoring as much – particularly if they don’t have a quarterback and receivers that can hurt the Steelers.
And the Titans didn’t have that. So, running the ball led to 200 yards on the ground, but Tennessee barely broke 300 total yards in the game. And they scored 13 points.
It’s almost the reverse of former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau’s style of defense. LeBeau always stressed stopping the run and forcing long drives via the pass. He wanted cornerbacks who were good at tackling and not allowing big plays over the top, figuring if an opponent took 10 or more plays to score, the Steelers would get a sack or the opponent would make a mistake – a turnover, sack or penalty – that would kill the drive.
That brings us to Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Kansas City hasn’t run the ball more than 32 times in a game this season. Head coach Andy Reid is going to trust his passing game – even if it is compromised if tight end Travis Kelce or wide receiver Tyreek Hill can’t make it back in time from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Will Reid go out of character and run the ball against the Steelers? Maybe. But that would again muddy things up against the Steelers if the Chiefs can’t punch the ball into the end zone. And Kansas City’s red zone offense is 17th in the league scoring touchdowns.
It’s almost as if the Steelers are rope-a-doping their way into staying in some of these games.
They need to play ugly to have a chance to win each week. And they’ve succeeded.
n The NHL made the right decision on not allowing its players to compete in the Olympics this season. In fact, if I were running the NHL, I would never shut my season down so players could compete in the Olympics.
Sorry, my paying customers come first. And the last thing I want is for one of my star players injured in what amounts to an exhibition.
n Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell reunited in Tampa Bay this week. If Steelers fans didn’t have a reason to want to see the Bucs not win another Super Bowl, there’s no bigger one than that.
This week’s games
Steelers (plus 8 ½) at Chiefs: As mentioned above, the Steelers have had a way of uglying up a game this season to keep things close. But the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium are a different animal – if they have all their weapons. Kansas City actually hasn’t been a great team against the spread the past two years. And this one might be a tad high. Take the Steelers to cover in a 26-20 loss
Browns (plus 7½) at Packers: The Browns should get some players back off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. And their season is on the line. But they’re not going to beat the Packers and Aaron Rodgers at home, especially not with the COVID-19 issues they’re still around. Take the Packers, 27-17
Ravens (plus 2½) at Bengals: The Bengals blew the Ravens out in Baltimore earlier this season and they’re in a bad spot. But despite winning last week, the Bengals aren’t playing great, either, largely because of issues on their offensive line. Will the Bengals sweep the Steelers and the Ravens in the same season? Take the Bengals, 24-21
Bills (plus 2½) at Patriots: The Patriots beat the Bills a few weeks ago in a game in which the weather in Buffalo was awful and New England threw the ball just three times. Weather shouldn’t be a factor in this one. And the Bills should exact some revenge and tie the Patriots atop the division heading into the final two weeks. Take the Bills, 20-17
Dolphins (plus 3) at Saints: Interesting game in that the Dolphins are everyone’s darling after winning their past six games. But those six wins have come against the absolute dregs of the league. The Saints will be one of those dregs with Ian Book making his first career start. Take the Saints, 22-17
Last Week: 3-2 ATS; 4-1 straight up; overall: 28-46 ATS; 44-32 straight up.