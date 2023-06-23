In a recent episode of “The Standard” on Steelers.com, head coach Mike Tomlin agreed to have a team meeting recorded.
His message to his team was a simple one, “If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 10:56 pm
Steelers Beat Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In a recent episode of “The Standard” on Steelers.com, head coach Mike Tomlin agreed to have a team meeting recorded.
His message to his team was a simple one, “If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.”
That’s not just a message for a football team, but one that works in all walks of life.
Tomlin is a good football coach. But he’s even better when it comes to commanding a room, in this case a room of 90 men with a common goal.
His message in this case was a simple one. Players, from Cam Heyward, the team’s most veteran member, to the last guy on the roster, have to be like sharks. They have to keep moving forward. If they don’t, they’re in danger of backsliding.
That will be a big reason why, when the Steelers open training camp at Saint Vincent College in another month, conditioning won’t be an issue.
After an uneventful offseason, one in which the team suffered no injuries, the Steelers will roll into training camp ready to go.
That’s why Tomlin’s message was what it was. Don’t spend the five weeks between minicamp and training camp not looking at the playbook or sitting around eating pizza. Keep working or you won’t be working long – at least not in Pittsburgh.
When injuries started to happen – and they are inevitable in a 162-game season – this team just wasn’t up to snuff.
That’s a shame. The 20-9 start probably wasn’t sustainable. The Pirates didn’t have that kind of talent.
But if they could have just stayed healthy and kept their head above water, the National League Central is a winnable division.
It doesn’t look like a division anyone is going to run away with.
There was plenty of excitement early about this team. Local baseball fans are eager for a winner.
But it’s not happening this year.
The reality is, it’s extremely unlikely that Kenny Pickett plays in all 17 games this season.
How unlikely?
Only seven quarterbacks played all 17 games for their team last season. Over the past two seasons, only four quarterbacks have appeared in 34 games. And one of those was Tom Brady, who’s now retired.
Chances are, every NFL team is going to need their backup at some point.
The DUI Huggins got last week in Pittsburgh was the last straw for the Hall of Fame coach.
Huggins had a big offseason working the transfer portal. A lot of big-time transfers committed to West Virginia in order to play for Huggins.
We’ll see how many of them stay now that he’s gone.
Of the 15 players selected from the 48 players who tried out, five different school districts are represented – Trinity, Canon-McMillan, Washington, Fort Cherry and Burgettstown.
The addition of players from Fort Cherry and Burgettstown is a first for those two programs, showing just how much the Founders League – from which all the players are chosen – has grown.
With continued growth, the team could be even stronger.
There also will be a second team from the Founders League, which includes the Trinity, Washington, McGuffey, Canon-McMillan, Fort Cherry, Chartiers-Houston, Avella and Burgettstown school districts, that will try to qualify for the Pony World Series in August in the Host Area Zone.
That second team also will include players from the aforementioned school districts and also should do well.
Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.