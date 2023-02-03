MOBILE, Ala. – Mike Tomlin was very visible at the Senior Bowl this week, as he usually is.
What was missing, however, was former general manager Kevin Colbert by his side.
New Steelers general manager Omar Khan was on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium taking in the player performances. But Tomlin was there in the mix, giving players tips, words of advice or just generally getting to know them.
He’s very hands-on when it comes to these events and was one of the few head coaches down in the trenches. Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel was another, but Tomlin stole the show.
While reporters were speaking with Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White, he dropped a mention of Tomlin into the middle of the conversation.
“It’s kind of like Mike T said, ‘Your best ability is availability.’ So, if I’m available all across the board, that should help,” White said.
Wait, the 24-year-old is quoting Tomlinisms?
“He’s been out at practice, so I was bouncing ideas off him a little bit,” White said.
Now, perhaps the Steelers will draft White, a versatile defender who can play both on the edge or at defensive tackle, but even if they don’t Tomlin certainly made an impression on him.
That can pay off when White becomes a free agent or becomes available.
- Last year in Mobile, Tomlin really focused on the quarterbacks. The year before, he didn’t hide his interest in the running backs.
Not coincidentally, the Steelers have taken quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris in the first round of the past two drafts.
This year, Tomlin spent a lot of time watching the offensive and defensive linemen in their one-on-one matchups during practice.
- The Pitt basketball team is a lesson in how teams can get better as a season goes on.
And one of the players who has made the biggest jump has been former First Love Academy star Federiko Federiko.
Something of an afterthought when the season began because of the presence of John Hughley, Federico was slated to be a bit player for the Panthers.
He’s become much more than that.
Federico, a sophomore, has started 17 of Pitt’s 21 games and is averaging 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. More importantly, he leads the team with 42 blocked shots. The 6-11, 220-pound center is a shot-changer in the middle of the lane.
A native of Helsinki, Finland, Federiko arrived in Washington to attend First Love Academy as a high school senior. He originally committed to West Virginia before decommitting and attending Northern Oklahoma for a year.
With Hughley sitting out this season because of a preseason knee injury and personal issues, Pitt should be glad Federiko decided to come back to the area. The Panthers are really strong on the perimeter, but Federiko gives them a presence inside.
- The Panthers have swept North Carolina, beaten North Carolina State and Northwestern on the road, Virginia and Miami at home and remain behind all of those teams in the NET rankings used by the NCAA to help pick the tournament teams at the end of the season.
Pitt is 16-7 overall, 4-2 against Quad 1 teams and 4-4 against Quad 2 teams, yet is still 59th in the NET rankings.
North Carolina, which is 15-7, is 43rd, despite being just 1-6 against Quad 1 teams and 5-1 against Quad 2 teams. Two of those Quad 1 losses are to the Panthers.
Certainly early blowout losses to West Virginia and Michigan aren’t helping Pitt, but those were so long ago now – happening in early November, that they should be considered ancient history.
- Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes are both under 27 years old.
They were among the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season and have led their respective teams to the Super Bowl next weekend.
They also happen to both be Black, making this the first time in NFL history both starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl will be Black.
This year’s Super Bowl will be a historic one – and not just because Tom Brady has again retired and won’t be taking part in it.
- Brady retired last year on the same exact date he did this year. Only this time, it will take. He won’t change his mind again.
He clearly isn’t a high-level quarterback any more and doesn’t like getting hit.
