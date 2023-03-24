Steelers Beat Writer

Dale Lolley is a contributor to the Observer-Reporter and has been covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1993.

We’ll hear from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at the NFL meetings next week in Phoenix for the first time since the end of the 2022 season. And it will be interesting to see what he thinks of his team following the opening salvo in free agency.

As they were a year ago, the Steelers were active in the opening week of free agency. And they were very active in shoring up the middle of the field, adding guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, re-signing defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and safety Damontae Kazee.

Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.

