If ever there has been a case and point for being careful what you ask for when it comes to free agency, then it is Le’Veon Bell.
Despite getting very fair offers from the Steelers in 2017 and 2018, Bell wanted to become a free agent. He wanted to be wanted.
And the New York Jets, at least former general manager Mike Maccagnan, wanted him.
Head coach Adam Gase? Not so much.
Bell was actually part of a spending spree by the Jets in 2019 that brought in not only him, but linebacker C.J. Mosley and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy. In that same two-day period, they also re-signed defensive end Henry Anderson and backup cornerback Darryl Roberts and traded acquired left guard Kelechi Osemele from Oakland.
Following his release, after signing a $53.5-million deal that included some $35 million in guaranteed money, Bell is on the books with New York for $15 million this season. He’ll still count an additional $4 million against the Jets’ salary cap in 2021.
Mosley signed a 5-year, $85-million deal with the Jets that included $43 million in guaranteed money. He’s played two games in two years while dealing with injuries and is currently on injured reserve.
Bellamy appeared in seven games with the Jets. Crowder, a slot receiver, counts $10 million against their salary cap this season.
You get the idea.
There’s nothing free about free agency. And it often solves nothing when it comes to filling holes, especially when you try to fill several.
Often times, you’re just taking on a player another team no longer wanted – or could afford.
- The Steelers made a decision when free agency began in the NFL in 1993, that they wouldn’t be big spenders on the open market. They would be judicious with their signings.
They’ve had plenty of hits by spending thriftily, such as Kevin Greene, James Farrior, Jeff Hartings and others. But they’ve had some misses.
The key is not spending above your means on somebody else’s players. The Steelers will spend money on their own guys because they know them so well. But with players from other teams, no matter how much research you did on them coming out of college, you really just never know what you’re getting.
- If Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spent a little less time worrying about the respect his team is getting in the media and a little more on devising a scheme that didn’t leave his cornerbacks constantly exposed in man coverage, he’d be a lot better off.
- Bell will be a good fit in Kansas City’s offense. Coach Andy Reid will figure out the best way to use him. And as good as rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been this season, he’s not much of a short-yardage runner and can’t play on third downs because he is a liability in pass protection.
At worst, Bell will be a third-down back with the Chiefs who also gets the goal-line touches.
This week’s picks
Steelers (minus 3½) over Browns: The Browns are a banged-up team. The Steelers also aren’t a great matchup for them. They’ll slow Cleveland’s running game and force Baker Mayfield to beat them, something of which he is incapable of doing. Despite his numbers this season, Mayfield is not playing well. The Steelers also will exploit Cleveland’s atrocious secondary. Take the Steelers, 31-24
Eagles (plus 7½) against Ravens: Lamar Jackson isn’t running nearly as much or as effectively this season. Maybe it’s the knee injury that kept him out of practice two days last week. But it’s also affecting his passing. Philadelphia’s defensive line will be an issue for the Ravens and should allow the Eagles to keep this under this spread. Take the Eagles to cover in a 30-23 loss
Bengals (plus 8) against the Colts: The Colts are paying for the ghost of the ghost of Phillip Rivers at quarterback. He’s just not very good at football at this point in his career. And the Bengals have kept things close in their games until last week against the Ravens. There is reason to worry about rookie quarterback Joe Burrow getting too beaten up, but Indianapolis’ offense is a mess right now. Take the Bengals to cover in a 23-17 loss
Rams (minus 3½) over 49ers: San Francisco has a quarterback problem. It doesn’t have one. That’s not a good place to be in today’s NFL. The Rams took a step backward in 2019, but seem to have righted the ship this season. They’ll keep it going in this game. Take the Rams, 28-17
Dolphins (minus 10) over Jets: The 49ers might have a quarterback problem, but the Jets have issues all over the field, starting with head coach Adam Gase, who was fired two years ago by the Dolphins and immediately hired by the Jets. What a mistake. The Dolphins aren’t a good football team. The Jets don’t have much of a team left at all. And this is another chance to go against Joe Flacco. Take the Dolphins, 34-13
Last Week: 4-1. Overall: 14-9-2