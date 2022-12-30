Remember when the Steelers were sitting at 2-6 and dead in the water? At that time, they held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft and plenty of people were yelling for them to lose the rest of their games to secure the best selection in the draft.
Now, seven games later, the Steelers have won five of those to get to 7-8 and plant themselves back in the playoff hunt.
And, they’re getting better along the way.
In last week’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers got the ball back with just over two minutes to play, down four points and needing to go 76 yards to get the win.
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed three passes each to tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris to put the Steelers in position to win the game. Then, Pickett connected with rookie wide receiver George Pickens for a 14-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining for the game-winning score.
All four of those players are in their second season or less. And that, my friends, is why you don’t go into the tank on a season.
There’s just too many teachable moments that can be gained in a win for a young offense to simply scrap the season.
“There are probably some positive consequences for that as we move forward,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “There’s growth, collective growth associated with that as you move forward. It’s a place to hang your hat, that knowledge of being able to get things done in that way I think is significant for individuals and collectives.”
You don’t get that from losing in those moments.
- It’s also hard to give up on a season when you have a defense playing the way the Steelers’ unit is right now.
The Steelers have allowed 18 or fewer points in eight of their past 10 games.
You’ll win a lot of games in this league when you do that.
- The Steelers have a legitimate shot of making the playoffs after winning last week.
They need the New York Jets (7-8) to lose at Seattle (7-8), along with the Patriots (7-8) to beat the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in New England.
Then, they’ll need the Jets to win at Miami in Week 18 and the Patriots to lose in Buffalo. And if the Steelers go 2-0 in their games, they’re in.
It doesn’t sound all that far-fetched.
The Jets are on a five-game losing streak and the Dolphins a four-game slide. And Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just suffered his third concussion of the season. He might not play again this season.
No team that gone winless in December has made the playoffs in NFL history. And there have been 83 teams who have had the chance.
Given that history, it’s hard to think the Dolphins or Jets will somehow be the first to accomplish the feat.
The great thing about this for the Steelers is that it makes these games playoff-type atmospheres.
That’s certainly better than simply playing out the string.
This week’s games
Steelers (plus 3 ½) at Ravens: The Steelers would have beaten the Ravens Dec. 11 if not for three interceptions in the red zone and a blocked field goal. This despite the Ravens rushing for 215 yards. Pickett has to take care of the football and the Steelers’ rush defense has allowed 3.2 yards per carry since that Ravens game. Take the Steelers, 16-12.
Browns (plus 2½) at Commanders: In 43 offensive possessions with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the Browns have scored three touchdowns. That’s in three games. They’ve also been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Commanders need to win to stay alive. Take the Commanders, 23-14.
Bills (minus 1½) at Bengals: The Bengals have won seven in a row and are playing well. But they lost right tackle La’el Collins last week to a torn ACL. That will be a major factor against the Bills. This should be a fun game to watch. Take the Bills, 27-24.
Dolphins (plus 2½) at Patriots: Miami’s offense has looked unstoppable at times, completely inept at others. The Patriots’ offense has looked inept most of the season, but New England can run the ball. And New England’s defense is tough. Take the Patriots, 19-17.
Jets (minus 2) at Seahawks: The Jets have lost five games in a row while the Seahawks have dropped their last three. And both teams have 7-8 records. So, why are the Jets favored on the road at one of the toughest places to play in the NFL? Beats me. Take the Seahawks, 23-16.
Last week: 1-3-1 ATS; 3-2 straight up.
Overall: 37-38-5 ATS; 52-28 straight up.
Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.