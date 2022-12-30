Remember when the Steelers were sitting at 2-6 and dead in the water? At that time, they held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft and plenty of people were yelling for them to lose the rest of their games to secure the best selection in the draft.

Now, seven games later, the Steelers have won five of those to get to 7-8 and plant themselves back in the playoff hunt.

Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.

