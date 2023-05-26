Another week, another free-agent signing for the Steelers.
This week, they added valuable depth at outside linebacker in Markus Golden, a veteran edge rusher who has recorded double-digits in sacks three different times in his career, most recently in 2021.
This has turned into a really deep, really good Steelers roster.
And yet, the Steelers remain a team that is flying under the radar in terms of national respect. The team’s over/under win total remains at 8.5.
That just doesn’t figure.
The Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003, a span of 19-straight seasons that is one short of the longest such streak in the Super Bowl era.
They’ve added veteran depth at nearly every position, and the only positions at which they haven’t – such as running back – are spots generally manned by younger players.
Their draft was widely considered one of the best in the NFL, and their 2023 schedule is one of the 10 easiest in the league.
Yet somehow they’re supposed to fail to win at least nine games and also are expected to finish behind the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North, something that hasn’t happened since 1989?
Now, at some point, the Steelers’ streak of not having a losing season is going to come to an end. But given the offseason and schedule, it seems highly unlikely.
This is a team that found something down the stretch in 2022. The offensive line, which figures to be improved, generated a push that paved the way for the Steelers to average 146 yards per game on the ground. They went from being one of the worst teams in the league in terms of time of possession to one of the best.
They feel like they found a formula that not only helped them offensively, but also defensively. There were too many games in the first half of the season when the defense spent too much time on the field.
The best defense in today’s NFL, in which the rules severely favor the offense, is one that is standing on the sideline.
So, unless the Steelers have a ridiculous spate of injuries to just the right people – ie. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick all being out – it’s hard to see this team finishing with eight or fewer wins.
- Speaking of Watt, the teeth gnashing that took place when he wasn’t present at the team’s first OTA session was laughable.
Troy Polamalu rarely made an appearance at an OTA, choosing instead to work out on his own. Things worked out for him.
And Watt, who has been a regular at the team’s facility this offseason, missed one day. One non-mandatory day.
Two years ago, he didn’t participate in a single training camp practice and somehow recorded 22 ½ sacks, tying the league record.
Let’s keep things in perspective.
- Now, a lot of the negative prognostication surrounding the Steelers deals with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.
The Steelers went 7-5 in Pickett’s starts last season. Wins and losses are too often credited to a quarterback, but it is a fact that if the quarterback is playing poorly, it’s tough to win in the NFL.
The Steelers had 12 touchdown passes in 2022. Pickett had seven of those. Does anyone really think they will have that few again in 2023?
A more productive passing game coupled with a strong running game should equal a better offense.
“We’ve got the guys. We’ve just got to go execute now,” Pickett said. “That’s how football is. At some point, it’s players, not plays. Guys are working. They’re showing up with great attitudes with one goal in mind. It’s good to see. It’s fun to be around and compete against the great defense we have.”
- If new Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson retired today, he’d be a Pro Football Hall of Fame player.
Pro Football Reference has a “Hall of Fame Monitor” that it uses to measure players at different positions from different eras.
Among defensive backs, former Steelers star Rod Woodson is the gold standard. His weighted career approximate value according to the Hall of Fame Monitor is 142. Second-best among defensive backs is Deion Sanders at 127. Peterson is currently at 101.
The average Hall of Fame defensive back in 100.
He’s coming off a season in which he had five interceptions for the Minnesota Vikings, the second-best total of his career.
So, even at 32, he’s still effective.
Enjoy watching him this season.
Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.
