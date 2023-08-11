TAMPA, Fla. – With the bulk of their training camp now in the books, the Steelers kicked off their first preseason game here Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The offense and its ability to take a big step forward has been a critical point of emphasis for the Steelers to this point in the process.
And there’s reason to believe the offense will be not just better, but much better than it was a year ago when the Steelers averaged 18.1 points per game.
“When you look at our offense, we’ve been young for a couple of years,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “Now, you look at it, the offense has been in place, guys are learning the plays off of the plays. You have to be good and we can now run because we understand the base plays. There’s no point running the play off the play if we’re not getting the base play run correctly.
“We’re all excited. We’ve got the young guys in place. We’re super-strong up front. Our experience up front, we’ve gone from a very young line to a very experienced offensive line. We’ve got some good guys in there. You look at the depth and the experience up front, that’s where it starts.”
The offense has looked different in training camp. With the additions of wide receiver Alan Robinson and massive rookie tight end Darnell Washington, there’s been an obvious emphasis to work the middle of the field.
Beyond that, to Canada’s point, there are more “plays off of the plays.” The Steelers will run a play once out of a formation. Later, you’ll see the same formation but they’ll run a different variation of that play. And then you’ll see something completely different out of that same formation.
One of the criticisms of Canada last season was the Steelers were too predictable. There’s been little predictable about the offense in training camp.
And that comes from the younger players on the offense – and that accounts for most of them – having a much greater understanding of what they’re doing.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett is no longer a rookie. Neither is wide receiver George Pickens. Running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth are heading into their third seasons in the league.
The Steelers fielded the youngest offense in the NFL a year ago. And, at times, it looked like a young unit. Simple mistakes were made. Assignments were missed.
But the expectation is that the group should take a big step forward in 2023. Thus far, it looks like it will.
- The AFC is going to be a tough row to hoe this season. Several teams have improved. And pretty much all of the league’s top quarterbacks are in the conference.
But, it should be noted, that in each of the past three seasons there have been seven new playoff teams from one season to the next.
That means that in each of the past three seasons, the playoff field has seen a 50 percent turnover.
So, the odds favor there being three or four new teams in the playoffs in each conference.
- It’s great that the Penguins acquired Erik Karlsson via trade last week. Their star power remains undeniable.
But did they really need to give up another first-round pick for a 33-year-old player?
Now, the first-round pick they gave up is protected if it is in the top 10 selections, but if the pick is in the top 10, that means the 2023-24 season was a disaster and the trade probably didn’t work out.
With all of their stars now in their mid-30s, adding another aging player might not have been the best move for the future.
The Penguins are obviously more concerned with this season and trying to put a winner on the ice after missing the playoffs last season.
But does trading for Karlsson make them a Stanley Cup contender? Even the most ardent Penguins supporters will say no.
The trade for Karlsson seems to be more about selling tickets, which is fine. But at some point, the Penguins are still going to have to bite the bullet and start a massive rebuild.
- The Pony World Series set attendance records a year ago with the Washington County entrant going 3-2 in the series.
Here’s hoping that trend continues as the series has never been in better shape to remain here in Washington County where it belongs.
Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.
