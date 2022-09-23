{byline}{&by1}By Dale Lolley
For the Observer-Reporter
The world is burning. The sky is falling. The Steelers are 1-2.
To be clear, the Steelers have earned their 1-2 start. The offense has produced in fits and spurts – though there were more positive signs in Thursday night’s 29-17 loss at Cleveland – and the defense still has issues stopping the run.
But the fixes are right there in the team’s locker room. And no, they don’t include turning things over at quarterback to Kenny Pickett – at least not at this point.
The offensive line is playing better with each passing week. On Thursday night, the team had a legitimate running game for the first time this season. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky took some shots down the field that connected.
But usually reliable placekicker Chris Boswell missed a 49-yard field goal that was wind-driven outside of the uprights. And Chuks Okorafor, who has been solid this season, was penalized for being downfield early on a screen to rookie running back Jaylen Warren that gained 35 yards to the Cleveland 15 on the opening possession of the second half with the Steelers leading 14-13.
If those two things don’t happen, we’re talking perhaps about a much different outcome and certainly a more productive day on offense.
As it is, we’re not.
Losses are losses. And the Steelers aren’t interested in simply getting better each week. They want to win while getting better.
It happened in a Week 1 victory over the Bengals. It hasn’t happened in either of the past two weeks.
It’s pretty simple. It’s been a play here or there that has done the Steelers in. But that’s the way things go in the NFL.
• The Max Preps High School Football All-American team had three running backs on its first team. Najee Harris and D’Andre Swift were two. The third was Warren, a kid from Salt Lake City, Utah’s East High School.
Harris, of course, went to Alabama. Swift was recruited to Georgia. Warren? He didn’t have any Division I offers.
Why? College coaches thought Warren was a systems back despite the fact he rushed for 3,099 yards and 38 touchdowns – in his senior season.
“Jaylen’s offensive line was really good. All six of his linemen, including the tight end, went Division I,” Warren’s high school coach, Brandon Matich said. “I think that’s why they thought he was a systems guy. And they were all juniors. I told everybody, ‘I’ll put another running back in there next year and they’re not going to rush for 3,000 yards. Not going to happen.’ The kid (the next season) rushed for 1,200.”
Warren has been an underdog his entire career. But he just keeps proving people wrong. He’s done it again this year by first making the Steelers’ roster as an undrafted rookie and then earning playing time behind Harris as the team’s No. 2 back.
“In his mind, he never will think he made it,” Matich said. “So, he’s always going to feel he has a mountain to climb, so he’ll give it everything he has because he doesn’t want to be left out. That’s the way he practices, the way he plays, the way he competes. It’s the way he goes about life. I think it’s going to work out really well for him.”
• The only question remaining in the season for the Pirates is if they can catch the Nationals for the worst record in baseball. Heading into Thursday night’s games, the Pirates had 55 wins, while the Nationals were at 52.
Washington has series remaining with Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia and the Mets. The Pirates still have series remaining against the Cubs, Reds and a six-game stretch against the Cardinals.
This week’s games
Ravens (minus 2½) at Patriots: The Ravens lost in amazing fashion last week, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Dolphins at home. There were blown coverages, missed tackles and just very un-Ravens-like plays. But the Patriots’ defense is going to struggle controlling Lamar Jackson. Take the Ravens, 27-20.
Bengals (minus 5) at Jets: The Jets shocked the Browns last Sunday in Cleveland, erasing a 13-point deficit in the final 1:22. The Bengals, meanwhile, looked ineffective on offense again in a loss to the Cowboys. Joe Burrow has already been sacked 13 times this season. The Jets have a good defensive line. But can the Bengals start 0-3? Take the Jets to cover in a 24-20 loss.
Bills (minus 6) at Dolphins: Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents, 72-17, while beating the Rams and Titans. Miami is better, but the Dolphins aren’t in Buffalo’s class right now. Josh Allen is playing at a completely different level than nearly everyone else. And the defense is stifling, as well. Take the Bills, 31-20.
Packers (plus 1½) at Buccaneers: Tampa Bay is short on wide receivers and offensive linemen right now. Tom Brady is 2-0 against Aaron Rodgers since joining the Bucs, but Rodgers’ team is just more healthy right now. Take the Packers, 24-20.
Cowboys (plus 1) at Giants: The Giants are off to a 2-0 start. Does anyone really think they’re good enough to be a 3-0 team? Not really. The Cowboys are competitive, even with Dak Prescott out of the lineup. Take the Cowboys, 23-16.
Last Week: 1-4 Straight Up, 2-3 ATS
Overall: 4-6 Straight Up; 5-5 ATS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.