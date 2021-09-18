The Steelers’ 23-16 win last Sunday in Buffalo was just one win. It doesn’t mean anything more in the standings than if the Steelers beat the Raiders in their home opener Sunday at Heinz Field.
But in the grand scheme of things, it was so much more than just a win.
The Steelers started four rookies on offense. Two other rookies – defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin – also played critical roles.
With so many young guys in the lineup – the Steelers also started two second-year players on offense – going into Highmark Stadium and winning was a big teachable moment.
“Maybe. I think some guys have been around to know what that win meant,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “Maybe some young guys are just like, ‘Oh, it’s just winning a game.’ But to go into that environment – we were talking about how loud it was and hostile and against a really good football team – guys that had been around, more so than young guys, understand how important that win was.”
All of the things the veteran players and coaches told the young players about that game proved to be true. It was tough sledding on offense, especially early. The Bills are a good football team. And it was loud in Highmark Stadium.
The Steelers survived the early storm and found a way to win in the end. That’s what good football teams do.
- The Steelers are a good football team with some flaws. The offensive line is going to continue to be an issue.
But watching all 16 games from last weekend, there are about 20 or more teams that have offensive line issues.
What the Steelers have working in their favor is a veteran quarterback in Roethlisberger who can be a calming influence. Oh, and a defense that just might be the best in the NFL.
The Steelers were smothering defensively against the Bills. Buffalo had no answer for the Steelers’ pass rush.
And that’s going to be the case in pretty much every game they play. A good pass rush travels.
- The Steelers used safety Minkah Fitzpatrick like a queen on a chess board in that game. Fitzpatrick played all 85 defensive snaps, lining up at free safety spot for 48 plays, in the slot 22 snaps and 13 as a dime linebacker.
That kept the Bills from zeroing in on what it was the Steelers were doing on the back end of the defense, all while the pass rush continued to get home with only four pass rushers. The Steelers blitzed just once in the game.
That’s a recipe for success that works against anyone. And they can still go back to blitzing whenever they like.
This week’s picks
Raiders (plus 6) at Steelers: Don’t expect a letdown by the Steelers. The Raiders, knocking off the Ravens Monday night, certainly got the Steelers’ attention. But that game also is why the Raiders aren’t covering this spread. They played five quarters of very physical football Monday night – they had 18 players listed on their injury report – and now have to fly across the country for a 1 p.m. game against another very physical team. Good luck with that. Take the Steelers, 27-17
Chiefs (minus 3½) at Ravens: Speaking of banged up, that’s the Ravens. There’s just too much on Lamar Jackson’s plate as he’s being asked to play Superman with little around him. The Ravens also can’t play defense the way they want to because of a banged-up secondary. That’s not good news against Patrick Mahomes and company. Take the Chiefs, 34-16
Texans (plus 12½) at Browns: The Browns did what they usually do in big games – find a way to lose. But they’re playing a sub-par team this week, meaning they’ll win this one in typical frontrunner fashion. Given the state of the AFC South, there’s a good chance the Texans will still be the only team in the division with a win after this week. Take the Browns, 30-14
Bengals (plus 2) at Bears: The Bengals got a big win last week against the Vikings at home. And their passing game will cause issues for the Bears. But Chicago’s pass rush will be a big problem for the Bengals. Cincinnati still can’t protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sacked once every seven dropbacks last week. Take the Bears, 24-21
Cowboys (plus 3) at Chargers: The Cowboys will be without their top two pass rushers in DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. The Chargers should move the ball at will. Dallas’ offense will move the ball as well, but Los Angeles should have enough firepower to win in a shootout. Take the Chargers 38-31
Last Week: 2-3 straight up; 3-2 ATS