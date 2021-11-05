Some might wonder why the Steelers were so quick to trade linebacker Melvin Ingram, at his request, rather than stick things out.
For the answer to that, they need to look no further than 100 miles up the Ohio Turnpike for their answer.
Ingram was signed this season to be the Steelers’ third outside linebacker. But he thought he was more than that. He was not.
So, rather than allow a disgruntled player to become a distraction, the Steelers shipped him to Kansas City for a sixth-round draft pick.
Odell Beckham, meanwhile, had worn out his welcome in New York with the Giants, who subsequently traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 first-round draft pick, 2019 third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers, who is a former first-round pick.
The Giants turned those picks into defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and edge rusher Oshane Ximines, neither of whom have become a star. But both are solid players, particularly Lawrence, and Beckham has been as big a headache for Cleveland as he was in New York.
The honeymoon in Cleveland with Beckham lasted about a year. After that, he’s been miserable, repeatedly – according to reports – asking to be traded.
The Browns paid Beckham $47 million over three seasons for him to appear in 29 games, catch 114 passes for 1,586 yards and score seven touchdowns.
Beckham was supposed to be the missing piece to Cleveland’s offense. Instead, he’s mostly been missing. And now, he’s gone.
But the Browns allowed him to become a distraction, with his father ripping quarterback Baker Mayfield on social media this week. Beckham has been so bad – as was his contract – that he was untradeable at the deadline.
Moving on from Ingram doesn’t necessarily make the Steelers better. Ingram was playing regular snaps.
But not having him around as a potential distraction makes the Steelers a better team. With so many young players on the roster, it sends a message in the locker room that you’ll either buy into the plan or you’ll be gone.
The Giants made a similar move with Beckham earlier in his career. This week, Browns players spent copious amounts of time answering questions about Beckham.
Players who have 17 receptions in six games – Beckham’s statistics this season – can’t afford to become a distraction any more than backup outside linebackers can.
- What a World Series drought for the Braves, who hadn’t won one since 1995. Between then and now, 15 other teams won at least one title. Another 14 teams had absolutely no chance to do so given the state of economics in baseball.
- Only in the ACC could a football game involving a top 25-ranked team have only have five cameras available.
So, instead of properly reviewing what should have been called a safety on the field but wasn’t, replay had no angle that showed Miami running back Jaylon Knighton not getting out of the end zone, even though it was clear in live time.
Remember, the ball has to make it entirely out of the end zone. It was obvious that didn’t happen.
Officials didn’t give Pitt a safety – and the ball – in a 38-34 loss.
Unless you believe Wake Forest can indeed run the table and get through its season unbeaten, which is unlikely, all the ACC did was guarantee it won’t have a team ranked in the top 10.
Not that ACC officials give a hoot about football, anyway.
This week’s games
Bears (plus 6) at Steelers: Plus-6 might be the over/under for Bears turnovers plus sacks allowed in this game. Young Justin Fields has been sacked 26 times and has thrown seven interceptions while fumbling eight times in six starts. The Steelers also should get their offense going because of the turnovers. There won’t be a letdown here, not on Monday night. Take the Steelers, 27-9
Browns (plus 2½) at Bengals: The Bengals got caught looking ahead to this matchup while losing to the Jets last week. The Browns, meanwhile, seem to be in pure self-destruct mode thanks to Beckham. What a game-changing trade that was for them. Take the Bengals, 24-16
Vikings (plus 6) at Ravens: The Vikings are the kings of close losses. All four of their losses have come by seven points or less, and three have been by four points or fewer. The Ravens are coming off an open date, but they still can’t run the ball unless Lamar Jackson does it. They’re putting too much on Jackson’s plate, which will bite them at some point. Take the Vikings to cover in a 27-24 loss
Chargers (minus 2) at Eagles: The Chargers are a tough team to figure. Then again, they have no home-field advantage. They’re not at home in this one, so look for them to beat the Eagles, who refuse to run the ball. And that’s the Chargers’ weakness. Take the Chargers, 27-20
Broncos (plus 10) at Cowboys: The Broncos are reeling and missing essentially their top four inside linebackers. They have some weapons, but not enough to keep pace with the Cowboys at home. Take the Cowboys, 31-20
Last Week: 2-3 ATS, 2-4 straight up; overall: 13-26-1 ATS, 24-17 straight up.