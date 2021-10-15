In the NFL, there are only 17 games, so there is no such thing as one “must-win” game. They all are games that you need to win if you have postseason aspirations.
Games in September are equally as meaningful as ones in December.
But after starting 1-3, the Steelers’ 27-19 win last Sunday over the Denver Broncos was about as “must-win” as games get in October. That was one the Steelers had to get, especially considering who it came against.
Now, at 2-3, the Steelers have set themselves up to remain relevant the rest of the season in what is a semi-open AFC playoff race.
At this point, the Buffalo Bills, whom the Steelers are the only team to beat, and the Los Angeles Chargers look like the class of the conference, though it wouldn’t surprise to see the Kansas City Chiefs, even at 2-3, force their way back into that conversation.
The Celveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens look like they’ll certainly be playoff teams, while somebody will come out of the AFC South as a division winner.
Beyond that, who is that seventh playoff team?
The Cincinnati Bengals? The Broncos? The Steelers?
After the Jon Gruden ouster, the Las Vegas Raiders look like a team headed in the wrong direction. And the New England Patriots’ only two wins have been over the New York Jets and Houston Texans, the latter of which called for a huge fourth-quarter rally to secure last weekend.
The game against the Broncos set the Steelers up with a key tiebreaker over a team they could be jockeying with for a playoff spot. They now have a head-to-head win over Denver. And even though they lost to the Bengals during that 1-3 start, they’ll get another opportunity to even that score later in the year.
The Steelers host the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks Sunday. Win that one and they’re back at 3-3. Then they have their bye week before returning to play the Browns in Cleveland. After that, it’s the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in back-to-back weeks.
There’s no reason the Steelers shouldn’t be above .500 at that point, barring an utter collapse.
Sure, the schedule gets more difficult after that. But after watching the offensive line’s improved play against the Broncos, it was certainly a big step in the right direction.
- All the analytics people who said running backs don’t matter and who panned the Steelers’ pick of Najee Harris in the first round of this year’s draft need to turn on the tape of his game against the Broncos and tell me how running backs are a dime a dozen.
Harris is special.
He’s on pace for 360 touches, including 95 pass receptions, for more than 1,700 yards.
- The Steelers allowed 374 total yards to the Broncos, giving up 13 points in the fourth quarter, which had many fans screaming about the defense.
Did you happen to notice what the Ravens, Browns and Bengals did last Sunday?
The Bengals gave up 466 total yards, the Browns 493 and the Ravens 513.
When did the AFC North become the Big 12?
This week’s picks
Seahawks (plus 5) at Steelers: With Russell Wilson, the Seahawks turned the ball over twice in 4 3/4 games. Without Wilson, they turned it over once in two possessions with Geno Smith at quarterback. The Steelers have forced just three turnovers, but they’ll add to that total in this game. And they’ll have their way with a Seattle defense that is allowing 450 total yards per game, which would shatter the NFL record. Take the Steelers, 27-14
Chargers (plus 3) at Ravens: The Ravens have been living under a horseshoe thus far, winning in some unlikely ways. That comes to an end in this game. The Ravens allowed 500 yards to the Colts last week. They might give up 600 to the Chargers. And Lamar Jackson isn’t going to pull them out of this fire. Take the Chargers, 34-27
Bengals (minus 3.5) at Lions: The Bengals should win this game, but the Lions have been plucky. They just can’t find ways to win games. They have lost twice on ridiculously long field goals. The Bengals had some issues in that respect, as well. But they should win this one. Take the Bengals, 24-17
Cardinals (plus 3) at Browns: Kyler Murray’s shoulder injury is an issue. Arizona also will be without defensive end Chandler Jones and center Rodney Hudson. But the Browns have 17 players on their roster who are dealing with injuries. And Nick Chubb won’t play. This should really be a pick-em game, but the question becomes, do you think the Cardinals are good enough to be 6-0? Why not? Take the Cardinals, 27-23
Bills (minus 5.5) at Titans: The Bills will be on a high after beating the Chiefs last week. And the Titans will pose issues with their rushing attack. But Buffalo’s the best team in the league and Tennessee’s defense isn’t ready to handle this attack. Take the Bills, 34-21
Last Week: 3-1-1 ATS, 5-0 straight up; Overall: 8-16-1 ATS, 16-11 Straight up.