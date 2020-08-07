The Steelers were supposed to have played their preseason opener last Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.
Instead, they had to settle for being happy this week with seeing Ben Roethlisberger on the field throwing the football for the first time since last year.
By all accounts, Roethlisberger looked good throwing the ball. Then again, considering where he was after tearing three of the five flexor tendons off his throwing elbow last September, just seeing Roethlisberger on the field again was a boost.
“I’m looking forward to getting on the field with Ben this year, just to be able to help him win games and win a championship too,” wide receiver Diontae Johnson said. “I know how hard he’s worked this offseason to get back healthy.”
Roethlisberger seems revitalized by his time away from the game.
And Roethlisberger, with a chip on his shoulder, out to prove people wrong, is dangerous. He’s been that way his entire career.
“I think any athlete, any competitor wants to go out on their own terms, and it doesn’t happen all the time,” he said. “We don’t always get lucky, whether that’s trades, cuts, injuries, whatever that is. I think if I had felt that I was closer to the end, it might have been more of a decision for me to think longer about coming back or not, but I just didn’t feel that I was close to that yet.
“I’m not saying that I have 10 years left in me, but I definitely feel like I’ve got some really good years in me. That was definitely a motivating factor, coming back and showing I still have it in the tank. I still have a lot to give this team. I still have a lot to give to fans. I still want to win Lombardis. I say that with a plural on the end.”
He has two years remaining on his current contract. To play more than two years, Roethlisberger would play into his 40s. But that’s not all that crazy any more. Tom Brady and Drew Brees are both still playing at a reasonably high level on the wrong side of 40.
With the Steelers’ defense now looking like a unit that can win a game on its own – something it did at times in 2019 – the idea the Steelers could be a contender doesn’t seem so crazy if Roethlisberger shows he can play at a reasonably high level, which isn’t too much to ask.
“We just need a quarterback now,” Roethlisberger said. “I know a lot of guys like being on top and being hunted. Sometimes it’s fun to be the underdog and to be overlooked.
“We do have a great defense, and I’m excited about that group. That was one of the big reasons I was excited to come back was to play with a group like that. They let you play more free as a quarterback. I’m excited about that part of it and, obviously, our linemen and all of our skill guys. It’s OK. We can be overlooked. It’s the offseason, and no one knows what the season is going to hold or entail. We are going to go out there and give it everything we have to try and win football games.”
• The way many Penguins fans and those in the local media were talking prior to their series against the lowly Montreal Canadiens, that result of the series was a foregone conclusion. Many were predicting a sweep.
Well, it nearly was a sweep, but not in the way many in Pittsburgh were expecting.
• At least the Pirates are, well, never mind.
• The Steelers didn’t have a single player opt out of playing. The NFL’s deadline for doing so came and passed at 4 p.m. Thursday and 66 players chose not to play this season, either for personal health reasons or because of concerns for family members.
That’s enough players to fill an entire NFL roster.
Interestingly enough, there weren’t any stars who chose not to play. There wasn’t a single quarterback on the list of opt-outs.
But the New England Patriots, who had eight players, were certainly hit hard, to the point where some suggested it was part of some grand plan by coach Bill Belichick.
You can bet, however, Belichick isn’t happy to be playing this season without starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Donta Hightower and safety Patrick Chung. Those are three key starters.
The Patriots will be lucky to win eight games, not that anyone will be feeling sorry for them anytime soon.