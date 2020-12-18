A lot of the focus on the Steelers’ issues over the past month or so have been on the team’s lack of a running game, and certainly that has been part of the problem.
But the solution isn’t one that most fans are calling for, namely more use of the fullback or tight ends as blockers. No, the solution is fixing the team’s downfield passing game.
The Steelers have consistently used a short passing attack that gets the ball out of Ben Roethlisberger’s hands quickly and allows his receivers to run after the catch. Because of that, the Steelers are ninth in the NFL in yards gained after the catch this season despite being 16th in the league in passing yards.
However, opposing defenses know that, as well. And they have adjusted the way they defend the Steelers, playing more press coverage on the outside with their corners and crowding the middle of the field to take away quick passing lanes.
That also helps gum up the running game, which is why the team is barely averaging over 50 yards rushing per game over the past month and half. It’s hard to run the ball when there are 10 defenders at or near the line of scrimmage at the snap, no matter how many blockers you’re using.
The way to fix that? Beat the defense with some longer passes.
But Roethlisberger has completed just five of 43 passes of 15 or more yards downfield on throws to his right. To his left, he’s a more respectable 14 of 26. And he’s attempted just 14 passes to the deep middle, completing five.
Opposing defenses know this. So, they shade coverage to the deep left and give him the deeper throws to his right, which is why that number is so high.
The Steelers spent time this week at practicing working on trying to connect on those deeper throws with that in mind.
If they don’t get it figured out, they won’t be around in the playoffs all that long.
n Roethlisberger is capable of making those throws. It’s not a question of arm strength. But one of the things that hasn’t come back after his elbow surgery last year has been his touch on deep passes.
Whether he feels can ever regain that or not will be a big determining factor in whether he plays in 2021.
n High schools should be holding their holiday basketball and wrestling tournaments starting this weekend.
But don’t worry, the governor’s stay-at-home orders end in another two weeks. All will be safe then.
This week’s picks
Steelers (minus 12 ½) over Bengals: The Bengals have scored 50 points going back to their 36-10 loss to the Steelers back in Week 10. That also was their last game in which Joe Burrow played all 60 minutes. The Steelers have been struggling on offense, but there’s nothing like a game against the Bengals to fix that. If you don’t think the Bengals will score 12 points – and they won’t – then you have to like the Steelers giving the 12 ½. Take the Steelers, 31-6
Giants (plus 4 ½) against Browns: The Browns lost a heartbreaker Monday night at home to the Ravens. They put a lot of emotion into that game, and the loss means they don’t likely have a shot at the AFC North title. Because of that, this game smells of a letdown. The Giants probably won’t win this game, but they could definitely keep it close. Take the Giants to cover in a 23-20 loss
Jaguars (plus 13) against Ravens: For the same reason as above, the Ravens could struggle more than bettors might think in this game. Jacksonville’s defense isn’t good. But it plays hard. And the Ravens could have a letdown after their emotional win over the Browns. Baltimore’s defense also wasn’t good in that game, and the Jaguars can do some things there with Gardner Minshew back. Take the Jaguars to cover in a 27-17 loss
Chiefs (minus 3) over Saints: Did the Saints get caught looking ahead to this game last week? Perhaps. Or, it’s more likely that Taysom Hill just isn’t an NFL-caliber quarterback. Even if Drew Brees somehow makes it back, I don’t like him coming off a long layoff. Kansas City’s offense could be bogged down some in this game by a good New Orleans defense, but not enough to lose. Take the Chiefs, 30-20
49ers (minus 3) over Cowboys: San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens has been exposed a bit of late. But the 49ers have the most diverse rushing attack in the NFL with all apologies to the Ravens. And the Cowboys are awful against the run. That’s a bad matchup. Take the 49ers, 24-20
Last Week: 4-1 ATS, Overall: 36-30-4