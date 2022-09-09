Steelers Beat Writer

Dale Lolley is a contributor to the Observer-Reporter and has been covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1993.

After a two-week hiatus from the end of the preseason to the start of the regular season, the NFL kicked off its season Thursday night with the Bills playing the Rams.

That heavyweight battle aside – the defending Super Bowl champions against the prevailing favorite to win the Super Bowl this year – this week’s opening slate of games is seemingly all about revenge. Or at least games in which some key players are competing against their former teams.

Dale Lolley hosts The Drive from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In