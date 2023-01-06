Every once in a while we are reminded of the fact that NFL players aren’t robots or superheroes. They can, and often do, break.
We got a grim reminder of that Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game at Cincinnati.
Things don’t often rise to that level when it comes to player injuries, but seeing the former Pitt star receiving CPR on the field after a tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins showed just how badly things can go in a violent game.
Players know the risk of injury when they put on the pads. What they don’t think about is that they could die during a game.
Certainly, what happened to Hamlin was outside the norm. But the possibility of something like that happening is real, if rare.
That’s why when it comes to player salaries, they deserve whatever they can get. Careers are already too short, given the fact every player in the league is an injury waiting to happen.
Thankfully, Hamlin looks like he’s on the road to recovery.
n People who are saying the NFL should have some kind of plan in place in case something like what happened to Hamlin should occur are being unreasonable.
What happened to Hamlin was nearly a tragic event. You can’t plan for those kinds of things to happen. Every situation is different.
If the league did have a contingency plan in place for a player dying, or potentially dying, while playing, then it would be criticized for being uncaring about its players. And that would ring true.
n There’s no good way for the NFL to resolve its playoff situation and have everyone be happy after canceling the game between the Bengals and Bills.
But the resolution the league came to Friday seems to be the least intrusive on all teams involved.
Certainly nobody wants a conference championship game at a neutral site, but it’s better than penalizing the Bills because one of their players nearly died.
n If the Steelers do happen to get into the playoffs, then you’ll hear some people saying they don’t “deserve” to be there.
Hogwash.
If you make the playoffs, then you deserve to be there. If you don’t make it, then you don’t deserve to be in. It’s pretty simple.
If the Patriots and Dolphins lose, or even tie, Sunday and the Steelers win, they’re in.
And they’ll deserve to be there.
n It’s amazing we’re even talking about the Steelers having a chance to get in the playoffs given their 2-6 start.
How did this team pull out of that tailspin – one so many felt they couldn’t – while other teams did not?
“The short answer is, they’re not us,” said defensive lineman Cam Heyward. “The long answer is, Coach (Mike Tomlin) prepares us. Our coaches do a hell of a job getting us ready. And then the players all buy in. I think it comes down to everybody staying locked in and understanding there’s more football to be had.”
This week’s games
Browns (plus 2) at Steelers: The Browns can talk all they want about ending the Steelers’ season. The bottom line is that the Steelers are simply the better team right now. They’ll run the ball indiscriminately against the Browns, who can’t stop the run. And the Steelers are 7-2 this season with T.J. Watt in the lineup for a reason. He makes the defense better. Take the Steelers, 24-16
Ravens (plus 9) at Bengals: No Lamar Jackson, no chance for the Ravens. That’s become painfully obvious. The Bengals might still be a little in shock after watching what happened to Hamlin last week, but not enough to blow this game. Take the Bengals, 23-13
Patriots (plus 7) at Bills: The Patriots are in the playoffs if they win. They’re out if they lose. The Bills beat the Patriots, 24-10, earlier this season in New England. That sounds about right. Take the Bills, 24-10
Jets (plus 3) at Dolphins: It appears Skylar Thompson will get the start for the Dolphins in a game they need to win to get into the playoffs. The rookie started one other game this season, also against the Jets, completing 12 of 21 passes for 104 yards with one touchdown and an interception in a 40-17 loss to the Jets. That’s not going to cut it, even against an offensively challenged Jets team. Even if it’s Teddy Bridgewater, he hasn’t thrown a ball all week because of a dislocated finger on his throwing hand. Take the Jets, 20-16
Lions (plus 5) at Packers: Aaron Rodgers is 18-7 against the Lions with 53 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He’s lost his last two against the Lions, including throwing three interceptions in Detroit earlier this season. I wouldn’t bet on that happening again with a playoff spot on the line. But it will be close. Take the Lions to cover in a 24-20 loss
Last week: 3-1 ATS; 3-1 straight up.
Overall: 40-39-5 ATS; 55-29 straight up.
