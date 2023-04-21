Steelers Beat Writer

Dale Lolley is a contributor to the Observer-Reporter and has been covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1993.

You’ve got to give Steelers general manager Omar Khan credit. He’s not sitting on his hands waiting for the draft to fill holes on the team’s roster.

Earlier this week, the Steelers swapped seventh-round draft picks with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire wide receiver Allen Robinson, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver who had 200 receptions combined in 2019 and 2020 for the Chicago Bears.

