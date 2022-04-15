When you cover sports for a living, you don’t often have to deal with the tragedy other journalists do on a regular basis.
They most certainly happen.
But, thankfully, they are few and far between.
That’s what made the death of Dwayne Haskins so difficult.
Most of the athletes with whom I deal are in their 20s. They’re in the prime of their lives. They have to be to be able to compete in the NFL, the most physically demanding of all professional sports.
Haskins was struck down at just 24 years of age last Saturday morning along I-595 in South Florida by a passing vehicle. He had been in Boca Raton, working out with teammates in an attempt to take the next step in his career and earn a spot on the Steelers’ roster again in 2022.
I won’t pretend that I knew Haskins well. In fact, because of COVID-19 restrictions, I really didn’t know him at all. I had been around him. I had watched him on the field and interacting with his teammates, whom he joined at the end of the 2020 season following his release by Washington.
Obviously there had been circumstances surrounding Haskins’ release by Washington less than two years after the team used the 15th pick in the 2019 draft to acquire him. He had shown some immaturity, to be sure. But he joined his hometown franchise in Washington, D.C. at age 21. As a first-round pick, he was tasked with being the face of the franchise. There were reportedly plenty of distractions and issues.
We didn’t see that in Pittsburgh. What we saw was a player who was well-liked by his teammates. We saw a player who stayed long after practice throwing to receivers. We saw a player who looked like he wanted to reinvent himself and take advantage of his second chance in the NFL.
Though we only got to speak to Haskins a few times, either via Zoom calls or in news conference-like settings, you could see he was taking this very seriously.
He talked about approaching different teammates on a daily basis and striking up a conversation in an effort to get to know him. Apparently, it worked. Nobody on the Steelers’ roster had a bad thing to say about Haskins. He would be seen on a regular basis joking with the defensive linemen, the cornerbacks, the specialists. It didn’t seem to matter who they were, they all liked Haskins.
The on-field work wasn’t quite up to par – at least not last preseason when he was given an opportunity to unseat Mason Rudolph as the Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback.
Haskins and Rudolph both had solid preseasons. The Steelers gave Haskins a chance in the preseason finale at Carolina to win the No. 2 job. Competing with mostly backups against Carolina’s starters, Haskins went 9 of 16 for 106 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
It was OK, not great. After flaming out in Washington, where he posted a 3-10 record as a starter, Haskins could have pouted. He didn’t. He looked at things realistically.
“I felt like I’ve done a great job just showing that I’m coachable,” Haskins said after that game. “Showing that I’m wanting to learn, wanting to get better. Just trying to put things on film that can showcase what I can do. The first three games are something that I’m rather proud of. Then, of course, the way we started is something that I wanted better of. The best thing that I can do is hope that what I’ve done throughout the preseason, throughout training camp, is enough body of work to showcase how much I’ve improved.”
That went beyond his on-field play. After being released by Washington, Haskins seemed to be much more in tune with what it took to be a quarterback in the NFL.
It’s more than just having the talent. It’s about being a leader both on and off the field, realizing that, as a quarterback, all eyes are on you.
“I’ve still got a ways to go. But as far as being comfortable in my own skin, I’ve done that,” Haskins said last August. “I’ve been getting to know the coaches and players, weight room coaches, scouts, guys in the building because as far as being the quarterback, it’s working with the guys around you, getting them to believe in you. From when I first got here, I’m growing into who I want to be.”
That seemed to be the case. And because of that, beyond anything that ever happened on the football field, this truly is a tragedy.
Haskins won’t get another opportunity to show the world who he could be as he grew and matured.
Maybe things were never going to work out for him as a quarterback in the NFL. Maybe they were. But after failing in Washington – likely for the first time in his life he wasn’t good enough – he seemed to find himself.
And now he’s gone.
For the Steelers organization, it’s a reminder of life’s frailties, which they didn’t necessarily need to have thrown in their collective faces again. This is, after all, an organization that saw wide receivers coach Darryl Drake die at training camp in 2019 and then went through a situation similar to the one with Haskins last summer when the brother of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident. The wife of linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky died during the 2021 season.
It has been a lot.
I have two sons, one 26 and the other 22. At 24, Haskins is right in the middle of those two. He just as easily could have been one of my sons.
So, you hurt for his family. You feel the pain of his wife. His teammates. His coaches.
Most of all, you hurt for a young man with so much ahead of him struck down by an accident all too soon and wonder what he could have done with the rest of his life.