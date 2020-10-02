We knew that at some point this season there would be an NFL team that would have issues with a COVID-19 outbreak.
And there was a 1-in-32 chance it would be the Steelers, even though they have been as diligent – if not more so – than other teams.
What we didn’t know is that they would be affected by COVID-19 indirectly, though they themselves haven’t had a positive test since the first week of training camp.
But that’s the current situation as their game against the Tennessee Titans, originally scheduled to be played Sunday, has been postponed.
So, what now?
A lot of fans want to see the Titans forfeit the game. But that’s just not something the NFL is interested in for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is money.
The league said at the beginning of the season the 2021 floor for the salary cap would be $175 million. And if it’s that low, a lot of teams, including the Steelers, would be well over that number, which was expected to rise to $215 million or so pre-pandemic.
That $175 million was arrived at with the idea that teams would play all 16 games, even in empty stadiums. Fans in stadiums – even in small numbers – will help improve that cap number.
Cancelling games would make the $175 million figure much more likely to be the one at which the league uses in 2021. And nobody wants that, the players or the owners.
So, the Steelers, who would be $14 to $20 million over that $175 million, have a vested interest in seeing the game against the Titans played, even if it means they will have to play 13 games without a bye to end the season.
- Another reason forfeits aren’t a possibility are because of tiebreaking issues.
What’s a tie worth in the NFL? How many points do each team get?
While points scored and allowed are down the list of tiebreaking procedures, they are on there. And since the league didn’t announce before the season what a forfeit would be worth, it can’t just magically pull a number out of thin air that would be fair.
- Since the league started having bye weeks in 1990, the Steelers have had their bye in Week 4 or earlier eight times before this season.
They’ve averaged 10 wins in those seasons and made the playoffs in five. In 1995 and 2005, they advanced to the Super Bowl, winning it in the latter year.
So, it’s not the end of the world to have an early bye.
- The Steelers can essentially treat these first three games like they were the preseason. And largely, because of their opponents in those games – who are now a combined 1-9 – they got three wins while having the opportunity to work out some of the kinks in their offense.
Ben Roethlisberger has gotten better each week. And the team has been able to incorporate some of its new players into the fold while winning games.
After this, however, the real meat of the schedule starts – right after two more home games against the winless Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns.
This week’s picks
Jaguars (plus 3) over Bengals: The Bengals pulled out a tie last week, but Joe Burrow was sacked eight times in the game. They can’t protect him. And that won’t change in this game. Take the Jaguars, 24-20
Cowboys (minus 4½) over Browns: The Browns have allowed eight touchdown passes. The Cowboys nine. So this game could be won through the air, right? If that’s the case, take the better passing game. And that’s Dallas. Take the Cowboys, 31-24
Ravens (minus 14) over Washington Football Team: How is Washington going to hold off a ticked off Ravens team when it doesn’t even have a nickname? The Ravens will get off the buses blitzing. That doesn’t bode well for Dwayne Haskins, who is the latest statue on the Washington D.C. landscape. Take the Ravens, 34-13
Bills (minus 3) over Raiders: A cross-country trip is a tough one, but the Bills should travel well with their defense against a Las Vegas passing game missing both starting wide receivers. Take the Bills, 27-20
Chiefs (minus 6½) over Patriots: This game started with the Chiefs being favored by 8 and moving to less than a touchdown. That’s too much respect for Bill Belichick. The Patriots are an average team. People will start to figure that out when the Chiefs rout them here. Take the Chiefs, 38-24
Last week: 3-2. Overall 8-6-1
Dale Lolley cover the Steelers for DKPittsburghSports.com and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.