The Steelers have always been a team built around their blitz packages. But this season, they’re taking it to another level.
Last season, for example, the Steelers were 7th in the NFL, blitzing just under 37 percent of the time. This season? In their first two games, they’re blitzing on more than 60 percent of their defensive plays, easily the most in the NFL.
It’s also probably not sustainable.
“We do it well, and I like the results,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “There’s also the downside, and some of the downside is you put your corners and your secondary, in trouble a little bit. We can’t do that. We can’t do that all the time in the National Football League. Anything you do like that and you’re successful at it, somebody is going to try to figure out a way to make you unsuccessful.
“We want to be aggressive. We want to get after people, but we have to be smart in how we do it.”
But this might not be the week to scale things back.
First, Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson holds the ball longer than most quarterbacks. He’s been sacked eight times in the Texans’ first two games, the most in the league. And a big reason for that is Watson will scramble looking to throw.
Secondly, despite being a better quarterback than the Steelers have faced in their first two games, he still doesn’t handle the blitz well.
Watson has a passer rating of 50.0 when blitzed this season. It’s 113.1 when he faces a four-man rush or less.
That goes against his career averages, which were nearly the same coming into this season. He has a 97.4 passer rating against the blitz in his career compared to a 100.7 rating against a regular rush.
Part of the reason for that could be because he’s still adjusting to life without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was his security blanket. The best way to beat the blitz is to get the ball out quickly and Hopkins is the king of making contested catches.
If that’s the reason he’s struggling against the blitz, Watson is facing the wrong team this week.
n There were 13 offensive holding penalties called in the NFL in Week 1. In Week 2, there were 32, meaning the league is averaging more than 1.4 holding penalties per game.
In 2019, there was an average of 2.74 offensive holding penalties per game.
It’s no wonder the NFL set a record through two weeks of 50.3 points per game.
n The Steelers’ opponents have not yet had a holding penalty called against them. This despite the Steelers having perhaps the league’s best pass rush.
If you believe there hasn’t been holding happening against the Steelers’ pass rushers, there’s a bridge in Brooklyn for sale.
This week’s picks
Texans (plus 4) over Steelers: Who did Bill O’Brien tick off in the league office to get this schedule? The Texans opened at Kansas City, then hosted Baltimore. Now, the Texans come to Pittsburgh as a dangerous and desperate 0-2 team. Defensively, the Texans aren’t good, allowing 198 rushing yards per game. But Watson gives them a chance. I’ll take the home team here, but it will be close. Take the Texans to cover in a 24-21 loss
Chiefs (plus 3½) over Ravens: This week’s version of the Game of the Century should be interesting. Patrick Mahomes has never lost in September and the Chiefs are 2-0 against Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are playing better right now, but any time you can get points with Mahomes you’ve got to take them. Take the Chiefs to cover in a 34-31 loss
Bengals (plus 4½) over Eagles: The Bengals have been close enough to cover in each of their first two games. The Eagles haven’t played well and are all kinds of banged up. This one could be interesting. Philadelphia should win, but it will be close. Take the Bengals to cover in a 30-27 loss
Browns (minus 7) over Washington Football Team: Washington’s pass rush and front seven will give the Browns fits. But there’s just no reason to fear Washington’s offense. The way to beat the Browns is to run the ball and hit passes in the middle of the field to take advantage of their linebackers and safeties. And the Redskins aren’t necessarily built to do that. The Browns also are frontrunners, so if they get a lead early, look out. Take the Browns, 27-17
Falcons (minus 3) over Bears: The Falcons can score with anyone but are 0-2. The Bears shouldn’t be 2-0 and history tells us that teams not good enough to be 3-0 won’t get to 3-0. A little NFL correction is due here. Take the Falcons, 30-23
Last Week: 2-3 Overall: 5-4-1