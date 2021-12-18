Four games. That is what could remain in the storied career of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger – at least in the regular season.
How that career ends depends largely on these remaining games.
At 6-6-1, the Steelers sit in last place in the AFC North after last weekend’s action.
But given how things have gone in this, the wackiest of NFL seasons on record (see my record in picks predictions for proof), could the standings be reversed in four weeks? Would that really surprise anyone?
The Ravens (8-5) still have to play the Packers, Rams and Bengals in Cincinnati before hosting the Steelers in Week 18. And their defense is every bit as bad against the pass as the Steelers’ defense has been against the run. Only they don’t have the offense to make up for that.
The Browns? They currently sit in second place at 7-6 but are dealing with more COVID-19 issues right now than many small countries. Baker Mayfield has easily been the worst quarterback in the division. They hosted the Raiders Saturday – down half their roster – and still have to travel to Green Bay and Pittsburgh (on a Monday night for what could be Roethlisberger’s final home game) before finishing up at home against the Bengals. Can they go better than 2-2 in those games?
As for the Bengals, they’ve looked like the best team in the division at times, but also sit at 7-6. They have the look of a team that is still a year away from putting things together and have games remaining at Denver, at home against the Ravens and Chiefs and then at Cleveland.
Can they win three of those to get to 10-7? Sure. Does anyone trust them to do so? Nope.
That leaves the Steelers, who are sitting in last place, with an opening. If they can beat the Titans this week – without running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown, their top two weapons – they then travel to Kansas City the day after Christmas.
After that, they host the Browns and Ravens, both of whom they’ve already beaten. And you can all but guarantee the Steelers will beat the Browns in a Monday night game in what could be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field.
Or is it?
Beat the Titans and Browns, and that regular season finale could be for the division lead depending on what the other teams do between now and then.
Of course, that also would mean the Steelers solve some of their issues – mainly stopping the run. Facing the Titans, with D’Onta Foreman, not Henry, running the ball, will help. And the Chiefs don’t even try to run the ball, though the Steelers will still be heavy underdogs in that game at Arrowhead Stadium.
But the Steelers’ best run-stopping games over the past six weeks have come against the Browns and Ravens, two teams with which they are very familiar.
The bottom line is that with a win this week against a struggling Titans team – they’re 3-2 since losing Henry – and 9-7-1 is on the table for the Steelers.
That could be good enough to get them into the playoffs. And that’s been the whole idea of the season.
To do that, the Steelers should let Roethlisberger go out throwing. He’s played pretty well over the last eight games, a team-wide hiccup in Cincinnati aside. Despite that two-interception game in a 41-10 loss, Roethlisberger has thrown 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions in that span.
Let the old cowboy, as Roethlisberger referred to himself a few years ago, go out like the gunslinger he is and always has been.
This week’s games
Titans (minus 1½) at Steelers: The Titans have averaged just over 19 points per game since losing Derrick Henry. And in those five games, Ryan Tannehill has thrown four touchdown passes and six interceptions while being sacked 13 times. The Titans also have allowed the most receptions to wide receivers in the NFL. Expect the Steelers to come out throwing as Roethlisberger plays what could be his next-to-last home game. The defense has played better at home than it has on the road, as well. Take the Steelers, 24-16
Packers (minus 5) at Ravens: This is how bad things are for the Ravens right now. When the Steelers traveled to Green Bay earlier this season at 1-2 in Week 3, they were 6-point underdogs. At Lambeau Field. But the Ravens can’t cover wide receivers – good luck with Davantae Adams. And Lamar Jackson, even if he plays, might not be quite as mobile thanks to a sprained ankle. Take the Packers, 31-17
Bengals (plus 2½) at Broncos: This is a tough one. Joe Burrow is dealing with a sprained pinky on his throwing hand. And Denver’s defense at home can be challenging. The Broncos also have a very physical identity on offense. But the Bengals are the better team. Take the Bengals, 26-23
Raiders minus 3) at Browns: The Browns have nearly half their active roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, including Mayfield and backup Case Keenum. They’ll get no sympathy from the Raiders, who had to play a game last season in which their entire starting offensive line spent the week out with COVID. The league caving in and moving the game to Monday means the Browns could get a healthy portion of players back. Take the Browns, 24-20
Jets (plus 10) at Dolphins: The Miami defense has been on a roll – albeit against bad teams and is coming off a bye. And the Jets most certainly qualify as a bad team. It’s a big number, but it’s deserved. Miami has a five-game winning streak built on the backs of beating both New York teams, the Texans, Panthers and Ravens. There’s not a good team in that group – yes, I’m including the Ravens. Take the Dolphins, 27-13
Last Week: 1-4 ATS; 3-2 straight up; overall: 25-44 ATS; 40-31 Straight up.