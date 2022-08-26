Steelers Beat Writer

Dale Lolley is a contributor to the Observer-Reporter and has been covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1993.

Two preseason games down and just one to go for the Steelers. They’ll host Detroit at Acrisure Stadium Sunday then it will be on to the regular season.

In the first two preseason games, quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph combined to complete 54 of 73 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. That’s a quarterback rating of 120.5.

Dale Lolley covers the Steelers for DKPittsburghSports.com and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.

