After posting the first perfect passer rating by an NFL quarterback in the preseason in more than 20 years, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is excited to see if the team’s revamped offense is ready for the start of the NFL season.
But he’s also confident that it is.
The preseason might not matter in the grand scheme of things, but it does matter in terms of the confidence level of the Steelers, and more importantly, their second-year quarterback.
“It was the work that led up to the preseason,” Pickett said. “Now that’s done, now we know we started over to the regular season. But to see things that we worked on and go out there and have some success (was good).”
Pickett was good down the stretch for the Steelers last season, leading three fourth-quarter comebacks, including one at Baltimore. You aren’t the Steelers’ quarterback until you’ve done that.
But critics still pointed to his seven touchdown passes against nine interceptions instead of his 7-5 record as a starter and overlooking the fact he had five touchdown passes against just one interception in his final six starts.
He looked like he belonged.
Now, after an offseason where he worked on some of his deficiencies during his rookie season – throwing to the middle of the field and reading the pocket among them – he’s ready to prove his critics wrong.
“I’m not looking to prove anything. I’m looking to go out and win, find a way to win,” Pickett said. “This will be a battle for four quarters. So, you know, go in there, bring our best so we can just get ready for a four-quarter battle.”
- What’s the over/under on how many times during Sunday’s broadcast it will be mentioned that Pickett was the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant?
Let’s put the number at four. And I’ll still take the over.
- There’s a good chance the fact T.J. Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021 and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa won it last season will come up multiple times.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has played against the team that employs the player that won it the year before four times in the past 20 years.
Each time that has happened, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has lost.
This week’s games
49ers (minus 2) at Steelers: The Steelers averaged 22.8 points per game in Pickett’s five home starts last season, much better than the 18 points per game they averaged overall. Meanwhile, the 49ers were 1-3 when they had to travel at least 2,000 miles. Pittsburgh is just over 2,500 miles from San Francisco. The 49ers are a difficult opening opponent, but no different than what the Steelers have faced the previous two seasons when they opened at Buffalo and Cincinnati, winning both of those games. Take the Steelers, 20-17
Bengals (minus 2½) at Browns: Joe Burrow is 1-4 in his career against the Browns, including 0-2 in Cleveland. This has happened despite Burrow throwing five touchdowns and only one interception. Burrow also didn’t play in the preseason. And, if you’ll recall, it took him a half to get up to speed in last year’s opener against the Steelers, helping Pittsburgh get a win in Cincinnati. Take the Browns, 26-21
Texans (plus 10) at Ravens: This is a big spread, but things don’t set up well for the Texans. Rookie C.J. Stroud will be making his first career start behind an offensive line that will likely include former Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green. Baltimore’s defense isn’t what it has been in previous seasons, but that might not be apparent in this game. Take the Ravens, 30-13
Cardinals (plus 7) at Commanders: The Cardinals are a mess and figure to be that way all season. Josh Dobbs, who has been with the team less than three weeks, will get the start at quarterback over rookie Clayton Tune. Washington, meanwhile, sold out its opener, in part because Daniel Snyder no longer owns the team. Washington’s pass rush should rule this game. Take the Commanders, 24-13
Panthers (plus 3 ½) at Falcons: The Falcons could be one of the surprise teams in the NFL thanks to a really easy schedule and a strong running game centered on rookie Bijan Robinson. Carolina’s offensive line will struggle to protect rookie Bryce Young, even against an Atlanta rush that has been one of the worst in the NFL the past few seasons but has been revamped. Take the Falcons, 23-13.
Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.