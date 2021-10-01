The Steelers’ offense is showing signs of life. No, it really is.
This offense is actually in a better place than it was in Week 1 when the Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills, 23-16.
The Steelers have finally figured out they should run their offense through Najee Harris. It took not having Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for all, or a good portion, of last week’s 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to figure that out. They should get both back this week.
Now, they just need to figure out this slow-start thing.
After failing to score a touchdown in the first quarter again last week, the Steelers are one of just two teams that have yet to score a point in the first quarter. They also have only 14 points in the first half of their first three games, leading to a halftime deficit in each. It’s something they can’t afford to do against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.
How to fix it?
“That’s the million-dollar question. I’ll just speak to me. I need to start faster,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “Traditionally, I’ve never been a fast-start guy. My college coach (Terry Hoeppner) said the same thing. He’d say, ‘We’ve got to get you going faster in practices.’ I need to start faster. I know the coaches are doing a great job scripting things, whether it be screens or getting the ball out, just plays that you really like. As an offense, we need to start faster, but it starts with me. That’s kind of the key to a successful day is starting fast.”
The Steelers changed offensive coordinators in the offseason, promoting quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to replace Randy Fichtner. But the results thus far have been the same.
The Steelers still come up with a script of plays to run on its first drive or two each game, but they have two first downs and 40 total yards on their three opening drives. And they have gone 12 consecutive games without scoring on their opening possession, gaining 145 total yards and recording only nine first downs.
Roethlisberger is completing 65.4 percent of his passes in the first quarter this season, but has passed for only 118 yards, with an average of just 4.5 yards per attempt. He’s also thrown two of his three interceptions in the first quarter.
It’s not all that different than last season, when he completed 58.2 percent of his first-quarter throws with two touchdown passes and one interception and averaged 4.9 yards per attempt.
And contrary to Roethlisberger’s belief that he’s a slow starter, his career numbers suggest otherwise. He has a 94.2 career first-quarter passer rating with 82 touchdown passes and 43 interceptions.
But at 39, perhaps his body needs to get warmed up. And the Steelers had better figure out how to do that soon.
“We need to just execute the plays that are called,” he said. “Our coach does a great job of taking the blame, and he doesn’t need to take any more. We, as players, need to take more accountability and blame that the plan is right. We need to execute the plan and make it work.”
None more so than Roethlisberger.
“I’ve got to be better,” he said. “I don’t want to say we need to start fast – we do. But it starts with the guy that has the ball in his hands.”
This week’s picks
Steelers (plus 6 ½) at Packers: The Steelers have been struggling on offense. But they took my advice last week and incorporated Harris more into the passing game. Now, they’ll get Johnson back to take some of the pressure off. They’re also back to full strength on defense, much like they were in Buffalo. And Green Bay’s offensive line is suspect, particularly at left tackle, where they’re on their third starter in journeyman Dennis Kelly. The Steelers might not win but they’ll keep it close. Take the Steelers to cover in a 24-20 loss
Browns (minus 2) at Vikings: I don’t know that the Browns should be favored on the road against Minnesota, which is two plays away from being 3-0 and just beat Seattle handily as an underdog. I smell an upset here. I’ll take a running dog getting points at home, whether it’s Dalvin Cook or Alexander Mattison running the ball. Take the Vikings, 27-23
Ravens (plus 1) at Broncos: The Ravens are two plays away from being 0-3, with one of those plays being an NFL-record 66-yard field goal last week. Justin Tucker might be able to kick one from 70 yards in Denver. But Denver’s defense is tough. This is a tough one, but Baltimore’s luck can’t continue to hold out, right? Take the Broncos, 23-20
Buccaneers (minus 7) at Patriots: The “game of the weekend” won’t be much of one. Tampa Bay’s defense won’t allow New England to run the ball. And the Bucs should have their way with the Patriots offensively. Tom Brady wants to show he was the reason for the championships, not Bill Belichick. He’ll get the last laugh here. Take the Bucs, 31-17
Titans (minus 7) at Jets: The Jets have scored six points since putting up 14 up in a Week 1 loss at Carolina. And that was when they were completely healthy. They’re not now. They haven’t scored a point yet in the first half of a game. And Derrick Henry is rolling into town. Take the Titans, 24-10
Last Week: 4-1 Straight Up, 1-4 ATS; Overall: 9-8 Straight Up, 5-10 ATS