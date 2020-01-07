People tend to fall into two camps this time of year.

Those who make resolutions for the new year and those who don’t. I used to make tons of resolutions. Literally lists and lists of things I wanted to improve, perfect, or stop doing.

Problem was, I never followed through.

As with many resolutions, particularly ones that are not well-defined or measurable, mine were left by the wayside in mere weeks. Sometimes, in only days. With my focus split in multiple directions, I was unable to make any of my intended changes a habit.

Last year, I gave myself one goal.

I planned to drink more water. I began by implementing what a girlfriend calls, “hydrate before caffeinate.” Simply put, I had to drink a glass of water before I could consume any coffee. It was harder to put into practice. For the first month, I used the smallest glass in the cupboard to achieve the outcome.

After a while, it got easier – and my cup got larger. I started craving the water over soda and other drinks. I can honestly say that I now drink at least a half-gallon of water every day and can tell when I don’t get it. I attribute that one change in large part to having lost more than thirty pounds last year.

Still, this year I haven’t thought much about making a resolution.

I debated about trying a challenge posted in my online crocheting group. The idea is to make a granny square a day every day of the year – this year, 366–in different patterns.

I know I won’t be able to keep that resolution. Mostly because it’s the fifth of the month and I only have tried one pattern. Instead, I’ll consider learning a new pattern every few weeks and working to create it correctly several times in between.

I thought about doing a “run the year” challenge, where I traverse 2020 miles in the next 12 months. But that is an average of 5½ miles a day and it seems a bit advanced for a girl that hasn’t run much at all in the past couple years. Maybe I’ll try to walk on my lunch break three days a week instead.

I also thought about doing the “read the Bible in a year” challenge. However, I have read Genesis more times than I can count because I have failed that challenge so many times. Instead, I think I’ll continue to study the book – I’m in Job – and try to really grasp the meanings of the verses at my own, admittedly glacial, pace rather than quickly skimming all of it just to say I completed it in one calendar year.

Glancing back at this column, it appears that my theme in 2020 might just be “moderation.” I want to be a better wife, mother and friend. I want to be a more compassionate Christian. I want to be a healthier person. And there is nothing wrong with any of those goals.

There is also nothing wrong with leaving myself room to make a misstep or to fall short. And when that inevitably happens, there is nothing wrong with allowing myself a little grace by which to try again.

It sounds like it could be my best year yet.

