With the stay at home order still in place, let’s just say we’re all living in a world where “casual Friday” has morphed into “yoga pants on days that end in Y.”
I’m one of the lucky ones since I still have a job to go to and it only involves walking down the hall to my home office/weather studio. I’ve been working from home for five weeks now and I have to say I don’t really miss the morning or evening commute. My workday can start later and end earlier and we’re still constantly in touch with coworkers via video conference, email and text.
But it’s a different energy and I miss interacting with everyone in person.
What has also been nice is not having to wear dress shoes, or any shoes, nylons, shapewear or even business attire on most days. I’ve been able to rotate through some shirts and jackets that I never get to wear in studio – like anything green since it would disappear in front of our screen used to project the weather graphics. Business attire these days consists of pajama bottoms and fuzzy slippers paired with a nice blouse and earrings.
It will be interesting to see what everyone’s hair looks like in another few weeks. With salons and barber shops closed since March, COVID-19 has created quite a hairy situation for everyone. I’ve been fortunate since my hair is longer anyway, so waiting an extra month for a trim isn’t an issue. That’s a different story when it comes to highlights and hair color as everyone’s natural root color is starting to emerge. I bought some spray-on root touch up color to get me through the next few weeks, but I’m not above pouring a box of drugstore hair dye on my head if it comes down to it.
It’s been interesting watching my colleagues on the national networks as they go without their hair and makeup folks. We do our own hair and makeup at the local level, but it’s fun to see just how different the national morning show hosts look when they have to blow dry their own hair.
One thing I can’t figure out is the whole men growing beards thing. Why is it that when men go on vacation or get laid off or are quarantined, they feel the need to forego shaving?
Are they going into the woods to hunt for dinner as well?
One of my colleagues has grown a beard while working from home and has stopped wearing ties. That left me wondering what the female equivalent would be. Can you imagine the viewer outrage if female broadcasters stopped wearing makeup and curling their hair? If this doesn’t end soon you just might see me in a ponytail and pajamas delivering the weather forecast from my bed.
Then again, you’re all watching in your jammies, too.
