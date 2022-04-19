When Ron Faust retired, again, last week as Washington High School’s boys basketball coach, the sport lost one of its best and most successful coaches and mentors of young people. You can’t help but marvel not only at Faust’s four WPIAL and two state championships but at his longevity in a profession that has become a young man’s game. Faust spent 36 years over two stints as the Prexies’ head coach.
Those 36 years, however, fall short of what former Carmichaels boys basketball coach Don Williams did. Williams was the Mikes’ coach for 44 seasons before calling it a career following the 2018-19 campaign.
Faust and Williams are two a rare group – people who stay in coaching for three or four decades, not three or four years.
Sports at all levels seem to be in the midst of a whirlwind of change, some of it causing good young coaches to leave the profession. Faust had some sage advice for any person thinking about getting into coaching.
“Not many coaches do this for 36 years,” he said. “First, your family has to buy into it. I have three daughters and they became part of the program. If your family doesn’t want you to (coach), then don’t. It’s not going to work out. I would not have coached this long if I didn’t have a wife who was willing to take on 90 percent of the child-raising duties. If your family is not behind it, then it’s not going to work.”
- If you like to watch high school baseball played at a high level, then Peterswood Park is the place to be tonight. Undefeated Peters Township (8-0) plays undefeated and defending state champion Bethel Park (7-0) in a pivotal Class 5A Section 4 game. The game has a 7 p.m. start, so grab some hot chocolate and take along a blanket.
- The Washington Wild Things are making plans for their season opener Friday, May 13 against the New York Boulders. Yes, Friday the 13th. What can go wrong on Friday the 13th?
This will be the Wild Things’ 20th season in the Frontier League and they want to make it a special one. The Wild Things are inviting all of their former players, coaches, staff, employees and interns to return for the opening weekend. If that includes you, then call the Wild Things at 724-250-9555 or visit their website to get on the list.
- If you collect or just enjoy looking at hockey equipment and memorabilia, then here’s some good news: All available tables have been sold to vendors for the Pittsburgh Game-Worn Hockey Jersey and Equipment Expo that will be held May 7 at the Ramada Inn.
- You would think that after having 36 years between games, somebody could have designed a play that resulted in a touchdown for the Pittsburgh Maulers. Apparently, the Maulers didn’t have enough time to game plan before losing 17-3 Monday night to the Tampa Bay Bandits.
- The Wheeling Nailers, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have clinched a berth in the ECHL’s Kelly Cup Playoffs. Wheeling will play the Fort Wayne Komets in a best-of-7 Central Division semifinal series that begins Friday in Indiana.
Wheeling will host Game 3 Wednesday, April 27 and Game 4 Friday, April 29. Game 5, if necessary, also will be played at Wheeling, Saturday, April 30. All three games have start times of 7:10 p.m.