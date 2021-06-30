AUGUSTA, N.Y. – John Jones hit a tiebreaking two-run single to cap a four-run sixth inning as the Sussex County Miners defeated the Wild Things 4-2 Wednesday night.
Todd Frazier, an 11-year major league veteran who played 13 games this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, started at third base for Sussex County. Frazier went 0-for-3 with a walk.
The loss drops the Wild Things eight games behind the Miners, who are in first place in the Northeast Division. Washington is 1-4 on its nine-game road trip.
All the scoring was done in the sixth inning. Washington took a 2-0 lead against Florence starter Mike Castellani (4-1). Andrew Sohn drew a one-out walk and Bralin Jackson and Grant Heyman followed with singles to load the bases. Hector Roa then singled to right field for the game’s first run, and a second run scored when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Washington, however, couldn’t get a shutdown inning in the bottom of the sixth. The Miners’ Jackie Urbaez was hit by an 0-2 pitch from Washington starter Ryan Hennen (4-1) to begin the inning. Chuck Taylor doubled and Juan Kelly hit a sacrifice fly that cut Washington’s lead to 2-1.
Frazier was intentionally walked after Hennen fell behind 3-1 in the count. Audy Ciriaco then hit a grounder to shortstop Gabe Howell, who attempted to turn a double play. Howell’s throw, however, pulled second baseman Nick Ward off the bag, Ciriaco beat the relay to first base and the Wild Things got no outs on the play as Taylor scored to make it 2-2.
Cito Culver singled to load the bases and set up Jones’ two-out game-winning hit.
Castelanni gave up seven hits over seven innings to improve his all-time record against Washington to 4-0. He played for Florence in 2018 and 2019.
Michael Mediavilla struck out two in in the ninth inning for his second save.
Washington batters struck out nine times. Sussex County hitters did not strike out against three Washington pitchers.