Journey Thompson has been a force for the Peters Township High School girls basketball team ever since she entered the ninth grade.
Thompson was a starter as a freshman on Peters Township’s undefeated WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A championship team in 2018-19 and one of the best players in the area in each of her three varsity seasons for the Indians. A 6-2 forward, Thompson was an Observer-Reporter All-District second-team selection as a freshman, and a first-team pick each of the last two years. She averaged 17.6 points per game for the Indians last winter.
During those three stellar years, Thompson, now a rising senior, has attracted plenty of attention from college coaches at the NCAA Division I level. She is a player who had the Division I label attached to her years ago.
Thompson recently ended her college recruitment when she announced on Twitter that she has committed to the University of Delaware. She chose Delaware from more than two dozen Division I offers.
The Blue Hens, who play in the Colonial Athletic Association, are coming off a 24-5 season that included the CAA’s regular-season title, runner-up finish in the conference tournament and a spot in the Women’s NIT.
- The first playing date for Division II football programs this fall is Thursday, Sept. 2 and California University will not be waiting until the weekend to get started. California’s schedule includes a season opener Sept. 2 at Fairmont State of the Mountain East Conference.
The Vulcans have five home games scheduled against PSAC opponents. The home opener is Sept. 11 against Lock Haven.
The PSAC did not play a football season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg both will start their season with road games.
The Presidents will open Sept. 4 with a challenging game against John Carroll in University Heights, Ohio. John Carroll was 9-1 in 2019, the last full season for the Blue Streaks.
Waynesburg also opens Sept. 4. The Yellow Jackets will play Muskingum. The game will be played at Zanesville (Ohio) High School because of an ongoing $30 million athletics building project at Muskingum that includes new grandstands and pressbox at the Muskies’ football field. That project will not be completed until 2022.
- If you’re like me, then you receive plenty of junk emails that are quickly transferred to your trash folder after maybe looking at the subject line.
I received one such email today but its contents caught my attention. It was from one of the many online gambling sites but touted its research on the longest tenured coaches/managers in sports throughout the world. It’s an interesting topic and one that obviously would be difficult to research. Perhaps that’s why there is a disclaimer at the bottom of the email that says only the five most-recent coaches/managers for each team is used in the project.
What piqued my interest was it listed former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll as having the longest tenure with one team – 8,295 days on the job – among the NFL coaches used in the project. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. When using the last five Steelers head coaches for this project, you go back to the Mike Nixon-led season of 1965. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, have had five head coaches since 2014.