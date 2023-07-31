Clouds of inevitability still hover over Wild Things Park. The math does not allow even the heartiest faithful to believe that Washington can rally and win the Frontier League’s West Division title. Even securing a playoff berth — the second- and third-place finishers will advance to a wild-card game — will be difficult as the Wild Things sit 6½ games behind third-place Evansville heading into a key series that begins tonight at Schaumburg, the second-place team.

Even so, days like Sunday, when the Wild Things steamrolled the Joliet Slammers, 9-0, told us that such inevitability is not a topic within the home team’s clubhouse.

Sports editor Chris Dugan can be reached at dugan@observer-reporter.com

