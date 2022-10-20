Postseason play for local high school football teams is rapidly approaching. Only two weekends, starting tonight, remain in the regular season. The playoff picture, however, is still murky.
Much will be sorted out tonight with several games that have playoff and seeding ramifications. Other scenarios will play out next week, including the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference and Class 3A Interstate Conference championships.
Here are five things to know and watch for tonight:
1. Who’s in? – Five local teams have clinched playoff berths. Belle Vernon in Class 3A, Washington and McGuffey in Class 2A, and Burgettstown and Mapletown in Class A have secured postseason spots. Twelve other teams still have postseason chances.
2. Game of the Week, part I – Washington at Keystone Oaks. After pulling out a stunning win at McGuffey last week with a 30-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play – and yes, Highlanders coach Ed Dalton was right, Keystone Oaks inexplicably did take a knee before that play and the game clock should not have stopped – KO (3-1, 6-2) can go a long way toward wrapping up second place in the Class 2A Century Conference with a win over Washington (3-1, 6-2) at Dormont Stadium. The Prexies, however, can finish second with wins over KO and McGuffey next week. Expect a better all-around performance by Wash High than it gave in a loss at Sto-Rox two weeks ago.
3. Game of the Week, part II – Monessen at Mapletown. The Maples (5-0, 8-0) are the only undefeated team in the area and tonight they will try to go where no team in school history has gone. Mapletown has never been 9-0. The Maples are 8-0 for the first time since 1968. That team finished with an 8-0 record – a season-opening game against Albert Gallatin was cancelled – and missed the playoffs because it came up short on Gardner Points, the result of the cancellation. A win gives Mapletown its first conference championship since 2005, but Monessen (4-1, 5-3) can still grab a share of the title and the league’s top seed for the playoffs by beating Mapletown and then Beth-Center next week.
Watch out for Monessen’s special teams. The Greyhounds have returned three kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns over their last three games.
4. Backyard brawl – Though it has no impact on the standings because it’s a non-conference contest, the Peters Township-Canon-McMillan game at AHN Field is big for both teams. It’s a rivalry game. Bragging rights are on the line. C-M coach Mike Evans played at PT. The players have been competing against one another since the youth leagues. Heck, McMurray and Canonsburg are located so close together that they share the same zip code.
But what makes this game important is neither team wants to go into next week coming off a loss. Peters Township (3-1, 6-2) still has a chance to win the Class 5A Allegheny Conference title by beating Bethel Park next week. Canon-Mac (1-2, 4-4) is riding a two-game winning streak that includes a quality victory last Friday at Upper St. Clair and can secure one of Class 6A’s four playoff berths by winning next week at Mt. Lebanon, a team that edged PT last week, 6-3.
5. Schedule strength – In Western Pennsylvania, schools typically schedule only their Week 0 game, if they have one, with the remainder of the games assigned by the WPIAL. Some teams end up with schedules that are softer than fresh marshmallows. Others end up with a schedule tougher than a boarding house steak. We’re going to point out two that fall into the latter category.
When Canon-McMillan plays Peters Township, it will be the seventh time in eight weeks that the Big Macs have played a team that currently has a record of .500 or better. Canon-Mac’s first eight opponents have a 47-25 record. Baldwin (1-7) is the only team with a losing record that the Big Macs have played.
One team that has played a loaded schedule and has nothing to show for it is Ringgold (0-8). The Rams, who are at Laurel Highlands tonight, also have played only one team – 2-6 Connellsville – that has a losing record. Two Ringgold opponents are still undefeated while another has one loss. The combined record of the Rams’ opponents so far is a ridiculous 49-22.
Sports editor Chris Dugan can be reached at dugan@observer-reporter.com.
