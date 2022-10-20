Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Carm Maple Stevenson 51

Rob Burchianti/For the Observer-Reporter

Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson (1) wards off a Carmichaels defender. Mapletown will try to improve its record to 9-0 for the first time in school history when it hosts Monessen in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.

Postseason play for local high school football teams is rapidly approaching. Only two weekends, starting tonight, remain in the regular season. The playoff picture, however, is still murky.

Much will be sorted out tonight with several games that have playoff and seeding ramifications. Other scenarios will play out next week, including the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference and Class 3A Interstate Conference championships.

