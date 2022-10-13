Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Matt Seig

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

Fort Cherry freshman quarterback Matt Sieg lines up a pass during practice. The Rangers play tonight at Cornell in a game that has playoff implications in the Class A Black Hills Conference.

In professional golf tournaments that are contested over four days, the third round is known as “moving day,” when those on the fringe try to play their way into contention, thus making a move up the leaderboard while others lose touch with the frontrunners.

This is the eighth Friday of the high school football season and it can be considered Moving Day, which is ultimately about jockeying for playoff position. After tonight, teams have to be in a position where running the numbers – Gardner Points and point differential – will be as important as running plays.

