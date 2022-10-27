The best things that can happen as the high school football season moves into the final night of the regular season are for multiple conferences championships to be on the line, many games carrying playoff positioning intrigue and several old rivalries being renewed.
Tonight’s last act to the regular season checks each of those boxes.
Nine local teams that have clinched playoff berths: Belle Vernon in Class 3A, McGuffey and Washington in Class 2A, and Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Mapletown, California, Carmichaels and Monessen in Class A. There are three others teams – Canon-McMillan in Class 6A, and Peters Township and South Fayette in Class 5A – still in contention for postseason play.
Playoff pairings will be announced Saturday afternoon.
Here are five things to watch and know about tonight’s games, broken down by the classifications in which local schools have clinched or are in contention for playoff spots:
1. Class 6A – Canon-McMillan, Seneca Valley and Mount Lebanon each are 1-2 in the Tri-County Five Conference – the lone 6A conference – and two of the three will advance to the playoffs. Canon-McMillan plays at Mt. Lebanon, with that being a win-and-you’re-in game. The Big Macs can finish as high as third in the conference and can still make the playoffs with a loss. For the latter to happen, North Allegheny must defeat Seneca Valley.
2. Class 5A – The bad news for Peters Township (3-1, 6-3) is the Indians have lost two in a row. The good news is those two games were non-conference contests against Class 6A opponents and had no impact on PT’s Allegheny Six Conference title hopes. If PT wins at Bethel Park (4-0, 8-1) tonight, then the Indians get a share of the conference title. If PT wins and Upper St. Clair (3-1, 7-2) beats South Fayette (2-2, 5-4), then point differential will decide first place, breaking the three-way tie. Bethel Park is currently +40, PT is +23 and USC is +17. Head-to-head result between the two remaining teams will determine third place.
If PT and South Fayette each win, then PT is the top seed from the conference based on its win over Bethel Park.
The Indians can still make the playoffs with a loss. That would likely be as a wild-card entry. Class 5A will take two wild cards and they must be third-place finishers.
A South Fayette win over USC keeps the Lions alive for a wild-card spot.
3. Class 3A – No tiebreakers or point differential needed here. Belle Vernon (4-0, 6-2) plays at undefeated Elizabeth Forward (4-0, 9-0) with the winner securing the Interstate Conference championship. The loser is the runner-up.
4. Class 2A – When the season began, those at McGuffey and Washington expected the season finale between the teams at Wash High Stadium to be for the Century Conference championship. Two weeks ago, it looked like it might be for second place. Now, after both teams took KO shots from Keystone Oaks, the Highlanders (3-2, 6-3) and Prexies (3-2, 6-3) will be playing for third place.
5. Class A – The top of the Black Hills and Tri-County South conferences has been determined with Bishop Canevin and Mapletown winning outright titles in those respective leagues. What is yet to be decided is second place and the home playoff game that comes with that spot.
In the Black Hills, Burgettstown (5-1, 6-2) is currently in second place. Fort Cherry (4-2, 6-3) and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-2, 7-2) are a game behind. Fort Cherry plays at Burgettstown while OLSH hosts Cornell. A Burgettstown win clinches second place for the Blue Devils. If Fort Cherry and OLSH both win, then point differential will decide second place. Burgettstown is currently +29, OLSH is +27 and Fort Cherry is +20. Head-to-head result between the two remaining teams will determine third place.
In the Tri-County South, California (4-2, 7-2), Carmichaels (4-2, 6-3) and Monessen (4-2, 5-4) entered Thursday tied for second place. California hosted Bentworth on Thursday night. Each plays an opponent that has been eliminated from playoff contention. If the Trojans, Mikes and Greyhounds win, then point differential determines second place. Entering Thursday, Monessen was +26, California +22 and Carmichaels +14. Head-to-head result between the two remaining teams will determine third place.
California rolled to a 61-7 win over Bentworth on Thursday night.
