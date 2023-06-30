As I was walking my morning two miles around the neighborhood this week, I was picturing Canada up there all ablaze. My eyes and throat were a reminder that this thick air we’re enduring is floating our way from the forest fires across the border.

Up here on my Mount Crumpit, the breeze is steady and reliable, making the air less thick and gray than it is down in Whoville. But still, I can smell the smoke. I’m reminded of what it was like when I was growing up and smoke hung over everything.

