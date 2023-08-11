It’s been said that much of music is just three chords and the truth. That probably first referred to country music, which holds plenty of truth, but the aphorism applies to other music.
Bluegrass, for sure. This past year a new friend has turned me on to bluegrass – so much that I’ve switched my satellite radio permanently to that channel, its mandolin and banjo having pulled me away from the Broadway music I used to listen to while driving. Along with listening, I’m learning to play. I recently bought an inexpensive acoustic guitar. I am a rank beginner, but I’m determined.
The three chords came easily: C, G and my personal favorite, E minor (just two fingers and two strings right next to each other). There are whole lists of songs you can play with just those three chords, and in fact, whole music festivals are built around them.
But I ventured beyond them and added D, D7, A, A minor, and the difficult F – for a total of seven chords. Every day I practice them for an hour, crawling my left hand across the frets while strumming with the right. Sometimes I sing, and I’m not good at that, either.
Bluegrass radio plays a lot of music from Molly Tuttle, a young woman who’s been on the bluegrass scene for a while but whose work is now getting attention even outside of the bluegrass world. She has a YouTube channel where she gives guitar lessons.
I could not make sense of what she was saying about chord progressions – an embarrassing admission from a person who grew up in a musical family playing several instruments. All those years of private lessons and practice did not equip me to understand something so new and complex.
It’s known that middle and older-age brains lose their ability to absorb; they are not as spongey as children’s brains. I still have a memory of sitting at my desk in first grade, watching as the teacher explained how letters form to make words. I actually felt the information being received into my brain, as if someone had unscrewed the lid of my head and poured the knowledge into it. It all made sense.
That same cerebral receptiveness allowed me to learn the basics of piano at age 5, then flute a few years later, and then a switch to saxophone without any real difficulty. How I wish I’d picked up a guitar back then, or the banjo. It’s been said it takes about 2,000 hours of practice to become proficient at the banjo. I’m wondering if that’s the expectation for a child beginner. Given my older brain, it would probably take me thrice that.
The guitar is hard enough. I’m still trying to grow calluses on my left fingers, so I can press the strings harder and more precisely. I still have to look at what my left hand is doing. And the bar chords are just beyond my abilities so far.
It’s been said that an effective way to improve a skill is to set a goal around it. My goal is to perform a few songs at an open mic night this fall, a duet with my friend, who is more advanced at the guitar than I am. The plan is to do just three songs.
We’ll play tunes that the crowd will know, so they can sing along. That will drown out our mistakes, and it will be reassuring to know that nobody paid to hear us play. All the songs will have three or four chords, and truth be told, that’s enough.
