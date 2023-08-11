It’s been said that much of music is just three chords and the truth. That probably first referred to country music, which holds plenty of truth, but the aphorism applies to other music.

Bluegrass, for sure. This past year a new friend has turned me on to bluegrass – so much that I’ve switched my satellite radio permanently to that channel, its mandolin and banjo having pulled me away from the Broadway music I used to listen to while driving. Along with listening, I’m learning to play. I recently bought an inexpensive acoustic guitar. I am a rank beginner, but I’m determined.

