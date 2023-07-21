The text came in from a number I didn’t recognize. With it was a photo of a large collie, smiling from what appeared to be a vast, green pasture. It took a moment for my eyes and brain to sync up.
It was Waylon.
Waylon is the collie that lived with me in my previous life, the life in the ranch home in the North Hills. Waylon came to us as a puppy smaller than Smoothie the sheltie. But in no time, Waylon grew large and energetic and was driven by the instinct to herd – me, mostly. I recall months when I couldn’t walk around barefoot in the house because the dog would bite at my heels. Mornings were an aerobic drill of running away, or jumping onto a sofa or bed to escape his teeth.
Waylon was a sweet dog, and beautiful. With our fenced yard, he was able to run all day. Afternoons would find him and Smoothie peacefully co-existing on the deck, watching the birds and the squirrels. I knew he would outgrow the herding habit and become a good pet.
But then things changed for me. My partner left and I downsized to a smaller place. I thought about taking Waylon with me, but my job requires travel; while my parents are always happy to keep small, mild-mannered Smoothie for an overnight or two, I wouldn’t foist rambunctious Waylon on them.
Through a collie rescue group, I found a collie lover who lived in Washington County. The director of the group vetted her, and after a few phone conversations, she came by to meet Waylon. She showed me photos of her other collies, their large fenced yard, the family farm where Waylon would be raised.
“He’s going to be happy,” she said. I believed her, thanked her, stroked Waylon’s long, soft coat one more time, and helped lead him into her truck. I cried a little when they drove away.
That was 15 months ago, and I’ve often thought about Waylon. Was he happy at his new home? Did he calm down? Did I do the right thing in letting him go?
The texted photo showed a happy dog. Then came the texted message.
I just wanted to reach out to say Waylon is the most wonderful addition to our family. He loves playing with his two other collie brothers. He is such a good boy, so sweet and he is so spoiled.
There were lots of photos, of Waylon and his dog brothers. Of Waylon in streams, playing catch, walking with his owners.
He had a few small challenges at first but we worked on everything.
I know what that challenge was. I’d warned the new owner about the herding problem. She said she’d seen it in other collies and that she knew how to manage it.
He is wonderful.
What a gift that text was. I worried that Waylon might not fit in at his new home. I worried that he was unhappy or untrainable – or worse, unloved. It was the first time – owning so many dogs – that I’d surrendered one. I texted back to thank her for giving Waylon a good life. He’s happier now than he would have been had he followed me to my new, smaller place.
I’ll keep the photo of him as a memory of those days when that big, nutty guy chased me around the house.
Now, I like to picture him running in that open field, and I smile knowing I did right by him.
