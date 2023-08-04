There were dolls in our house when we were growing up, but I don’t recall any Barbie dolls. I remember Chatty Cathy dolls that said a few trite sentences when we pulled the string, and some hollow plastic baby dolls, but no Barbies or Kens.

Barbies were born the same year I was, and my childhood was dotted with them; I’d occasionally play with them when visiting friends’ homes. Those plastic high-heel shoes were so tiny, and the feet so arched and pointy. In the living room cabinet of our maternal grandmother was a little basket that contained a generic Barbie-type doll and some hand-knitted clothing. We’d play with it when we visited, but I was never much interested.

