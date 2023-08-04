There were dolls in our house when we were growing up, but I don’t recall any Barbie dolls. I remember Chatty Cathy dolls that said a few trite sentences when we pulled the string, and some hollow plastic baby dolls, but no Barbies or Kens.
Barbies were born the same year I was, and my childhood was dotted with them; I’d occasionally play with them when visiting friends’ homes. Those plastic high-heel shoes were so tiny, and the feet so arched and pointy. In the living room cabinet of our maternal grandmother was a little basket that contained a generic Barbie-type doll and some hand-knitted clothing. We’d play with it when we visited, but I was never much interested.
The new “Barbie” movie and the cultural eruption around it has reminded me that I had a perfectly fine upbringing without needing the affirmation of that doll and all that it’s come to represent. Since the 1960s, Barbie has evolved from an impossibly proportioned (if unintended) symbol of “ideal” femaleness to an icon of girl empowerment. I supposed that if Mattel’s business model has been to keep selling the freakishly long-legged doll to new generations of girls, it’s smart to dress the doll as an astronaut or Supreme Court justice.
I’ve not yet seen the movie. Friends say it’s smart and funny, and I’ve seen clips that include a monologue in which Barbie’s pal details all the ways in which lingering societal expectations around womanhood make it difficult for us to do anything right. I’d like my daughter to watch that and tell me what she thinks. She grew up seeing a million times more images and messages about those expectations than we in the pre-internet generation were exposed to, so my daughter would watch the movie with different eyes. Still that would be a good conversation.
Grace didn’t have Barbie dolls, either. I supposed my own lack of interest in them deterred me from buying them for her. She grew up during the craze of American Girl Dolls, the ones that featured pre-adolescent girls from different eras and backgrounds. Each came with a life story, nicely told in accompanying books. Santa brought a new doll each Christmas for five years or so. They are in a box upstairs, stowed away in case she wants to give them to her child someday. At least one of the dolls has her hair chopped off and her face painted with red marker. Little girls tend to do that – deface their dolls, including their Barbies.
It’s progress to see that Mattel is making dolls with different body types and different ethnicities and abilities – along with new careers. So long as studies suggest that children derive at least some of their self-worth from playing with dolls, it’s right to give the children toys that look like they do and that affirm their aspirations.
I didn’t have my own Barbie dolls – much less a journalist-writer Barbie – and I grew into that life. I do not now nor have I ever had the body measurements of a Barbie, nor a boyfriend who looked like Ken, nor a pink corvette or a dreamy house. I suspect that if I’d attained any of those things (had I even wanted them), it wouldn’t have been because I played with a doll when I was 7.
I plan to see the movie, though. Maybe I’ll agree that it’s a significant cultural flashpoint full of important insights into what it means to be woman. More likely, I’ll laugh a bit about the Barbies I didn’t have growing up, and know that I didn’t really miss very much.
