Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

The grass outside the front door has gone khaki brown. The gladiola bulbs I planted in April are now tall blades with no signs of flowers to come. The basil plant in the pot on the patio? It’s so thirsty I can hardly keep it green.

Eleven days without significant rain will turn things crunchy, as they are up here on Mt. Crumpit. And the problem isn’t just outside. The orchid, which I kept alive for seven months by feeding it ice cubes a few times a week, finally dropped its flowers. It has been in the same spot on the dining room table, getting sun through the window, from the day my friend brought it to me. Is it a coincidence, or is the parched outside seeping inside too?

