Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

For two summers during college, I worked full time at a farm. Except for my writing and television work, that was by far my favorite. It was there, at Simmons Farm in McMurray, that I built my affinity for any work that would put me under all that blue sky.

I’ve had other jobs before and since then: babysitter, grocery store bagger, project manager for a summer camp, radio D.J., library book shelver, college professor. Each had its frustrations – not to mention a paltry paycheck. The worst part of working at Giant Eagle was having to collect the shopping carts people would leave at the far edges of the parking lot. I liked the classroom part of teaching but not the correcting-papers part. The camp part of the summer camp job was fun; the managing was not. And I was a terrible D.J.

