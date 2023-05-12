Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

There’s a sad truism that will appear in media now and again, the one that reminds us that for all mothers, there was (or will come) a moment we would pick up, change, or feed our child for the last time. The melancholy of it lies in our not knowing it would be the last time – that the child would have grown out of that need without our recognizing and savoring it as it happened. Afterward it would become a memory, like a little pair of toddler shoes put away in a box.

I’ve been thinking about the reverse of that. What things are happening with our children that are the beginning of something, moments that we may not recognize now but are the seeds of their growing up?

