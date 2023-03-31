Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

Some of my neighbors up here on Mt. Crumpit put pretty wreaths on their front doors, red heart-shaped ones in February and green shamrock ones in March. Now that Easter’s coming, the doors are festooned with pastel flowers. I like seeing the wreaths when Smoothie and I take our walks down to the dog yard.

I covet the decorations, and would like to hang a wreath on my door, but it would be swept away by a greedy gust. My front door looks out from the side of my house, facing a yard that separates me from the next row of condominiums. If I poke my head out the door and look to the left, I see a wide valley with the Pittsburgh skyline in the far distance. That view is one of the things that sold me on the place when I bought it last year at this time; but between the front door and the view it’s a wind tunnel.

