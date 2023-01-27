Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

My children have never starred in my dreams, probably because they’re always in my waking thoughts. Around the time they left the nest for school, my dreams turned to the worst kind of nightmares: the one where I was hundreds of miles away and couldn’t find my way back to them. I’m glad that dream doesn’t come around any more – or at least that if it does I don’t remember it.

There’s been a weird version of that one lately, a dream in which I’ve lost my phone and now can’t reach my kids or anyone else I need. The latest one has me with a friend at a huge commercial or industrial campus of some kind, and I’ve dropped my phone. And as we retrace our steps (oddly including climbing a ladder onto a steeply pitched roof), I’m mostly worrying that I’ll never speak with my kids, family or friends again.

