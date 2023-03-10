Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

After seven years, my car had become like a shaggy old dog, lovable in every way except that it can’t really do things anymore. My Subaru Forester had seen me through more than 110,000 miles of sunny open highway and a few snowstorms.

When my daughter decided that a high schooler just cannot ride the bus with the little kids, that Subie drove her up the hill to school every morning and then fetched her again in the afternoon from the sidewalk out front, where she’d be standing, armed folded across her chest, irritated that I was a few minutes late.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In