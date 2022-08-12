Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

Reentry after time away is always tricky. I’m thinking of what the moon astronauts must have felt like hurtling toward the ocean at 6 miles a second in the Command Module, thinking, “Well, that sure was fun, but now it’s back to the real world, ugh.”

My time away last week was brief, but that was enough to get my mind out of work for a few days. I arrived home late on Friday and sat down at my desk Saturday morning. Officially, it was a day off, but work seemed to be hanging over me, and so I logged on to check email.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In