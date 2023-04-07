Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

Maybe it was because it arrives long past Christmas, but come every spring, I’ve decide that Easter’s the better holiday. Early Easters, the ones in March, sometimes bring snow, but the later ones, as in this year, come with blue skies and yellow patches of daffodils popping up all over.

The pastel colors of the holiday have always landed with more happiness than the deep greens and reds of Christmas. And Easter brings much less buying and asking and wishing. Where Christmas has come to feel grabby and acquisitive, Easter feels simple and airy, with just a couple of gifts.

