Those of us who were children in the 1960s worried about some things that loomed in our imaginations: one was being stuck in quicksand, the other was the dangers of swallowing bubble gum, which neighborhood legend said would take 10 years to digest. We also knew not to step on sidewalk cracks, and never, ever to kill a cricket that’s living in the basement, as both would bring bad luck.

And the other worry was about rabies. Even as a 6-year-old, I knew enough about that unlikely danger to hold a frightening mental image of painful shots into the stomach with needles thick as bananas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription