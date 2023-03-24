Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.