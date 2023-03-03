Columnist

Beth Dolinar has been writing her column about life, both hers and the rest of ours, for over 20 years. When not on the page, she produces Emmy-winning documentaries, teaches writing to university students, and enjoys her two growing children.

A few weeks ago, this corner of the newspaper was devoted to my devotion to Junior Mints. I went on and on, 600 words worth, about the minty deliciousness of the Junior; how I regularly visit the Dollar Store to stock up on the slender white boxes; how I keep a row of them in the cabinet to the right of the stove.

I think I broke the Junior supply chain. The week after that column ran, I went to the Dollar Store and found the shelves bare. There were Raisinettes and Whoppers and Sour Patch Kids and all the other chewy things that will remove the last of your fillings. But no Juniors.

